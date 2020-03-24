Polymeric Plasticizer Market Size, Share, Report, Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2023

The global polymeric plasticizers market is anticipated to demonstrate steady growth and reach a significant valuation over the forecast period of 2016-2023, as deemed by Market Research Future (MRFR) in its extensively studied report.

Polymeric plasticizers are formed by a reaction between difunctional acids (usually adipic, sebacic acid) and ethyl glycol or propylene glycol. Plasticizers are basically softening substances which are used to improve the processability and enhance the flexibility of any product.

Polymeric plasticizers are increasingly becoming the focus of material scientists, and rigorous R&D activities have led to the development of technologically advanced and improved plasticizers. Legislation and health safety issues have prompted the use of natural-based polymeric plasticizers that are characterized by low toxicity and low migration. Such trends are likely to augment the growth of the global polymeric plasticizers market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

UPC Technology Corp (Taiwan),

Eastman Chemical Company (US),

Lanxess (Germany),

Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

BASF SE (Germany),

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US),

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US),

Teknor (US),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and

Hallstar (US).

Segmentation

The global polymeric plasticizer market has been segmented based on application and end user.

By application, the global polymeric plasticizer market has been segmented into adhesive, pigment, films, membranes, cables, and others.

By end user, the global polymeric plasticizer market has been segmented into paints, packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global polymeric plasticizer market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

APAC is leading the global polymeric plasticizer market. The packaging industry in the region is flourishing which generates considerable demand for polymeric plasticizer. The growth of the APAC market can also be attributed to heightened demand from the paint and construction industry in the region. China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Japan are the key contributors to the APAC polymeric plasticizer market. South Korea is the largest consumer of polymeric plasticizer in APAC.

Booming automotive and electrical industry is working in favor of the North America polymeric plasticizer market which is expected to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period.

Europe ranks third in the global polymeric plasticizer market. Huge volume of consumption of polymeric plasticizer in the construction and paints industry can be credited for the growth of the Europe market.

In RoW market, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa markets have demonstrated substantial growth in recent years on account of application in adhesives, cables, membranes, pigments, films, and others.

Industry Updates

In June 2018, Emerald Kalama Chemical, producer of technologically advanced specialty chemicals expanded its plasticizer range with the introduction of Vitroflex B, a non-phthalate plasticizer. The new product has been designed to enhance the performance characteristics and be a more environmentally friendly alternative to chlorinated paraffin.

In November 2018, researchers at the University of California developed ‘non migratory’ plasticizers. The new plasticizers work equally well as PVC plasticizers, but contrary to them, these migratory plasticizers do not do not leach out.

