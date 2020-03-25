Polymeric Adsorbents Market Demand and Scope with Regional Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global polymeric adsorbents market will grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2016-2023). Market growth is primarily supported by a strong demand for polymeric adsorbents at a global level.

The rise in adsorbent demand is partly owing to the rapid expansion of the end-use industries. Polymeric adsorbents find application is various industries, which continues to prompt suppliers to increase capacity. Food & beverage and pharmaceutical are among the key end-use industries of polymeric adsorbents.

Other end-use industries such as the textile also present attractive market opportunities for polymeric adsorbents. In textile and dye, adsorbents are used for recovery and effluent treatment. Enforcement of stricter laws on discharge of polluted water from chemical, textile and pharmaceutical manufacturing units, which is promoting the usage of polymeric adsorbents to treat industrial water. Polymeric adsorbent is increasingly used for treating waste water in sewage. Such factors are driving the global sales of polymeric adsorbents.

Despite such positive market indicators, high price of polymeric adsorbent remains major hinderance for market players. The high price of polymeric or synthetic adsorbents continues to undermine their prospects in price-sensitive markets. Moreover, availability of cheaper alternative is hampering the sale to certain extent. In the forthcoming years, it is expected that manufacturers may introduce cost-efficient variants of polymeric adsorbents.

Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis available in the report is based on end-use industry, type and region.

On the basis of end-use industry, the Polymeric Adsorbents market has been segmented into chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, textile, among others.

By type, the market has been segmented into methacrylic (methacrylic ester copolymer), aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix), modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix) and others.

The modified aromatic segment accounts for the predominant market share. Demand modified aromatic adsorbents has been on an upward trajectory in recent years.

Polymeric Adsorbents Regional Industry Segmentation:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Middles East & Africa (MEA), Latin America, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Of these, Asia Pacific holds a standout market position owing to the robust growth of industries such as chemicals and pharmaceutical in the region. Within APAC, China and India are viewed as the two most crucial markets for polymeric adsorbents. On the back of rampant growth of end use industries, market players are finding significant growth opportunities in these two countries. Following on the heels of Asia Pacific is North America, which represents an impressive market for polymeric adsorbents.

In Europe, market growth will be more prominent in countries such as Germany, the U.K. and Belgium. The LatAm and MEA markets are also expected to witness a steady growth but from a lower base. In these regions, market growth is likely to be stronger towards the end of the forecast period.

North America led by the U.S. holds the second spot and is expected retain its position over 2023. Presence of several large-scale end-use industries such as chemicals and F&B supports the market growth in the region. Whereas, regions such as Europe, LatAm and MEA accounts for relatively smaller market share. Of the three regions, Europe represents the most radiant market for polymeric adsorbents.

