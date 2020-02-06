Polymeric Adsorbents Market Competitive Dynamics And Global Industry Outlook 2025

Polymeric adsorbents are the materials where ions, atoms, or molecules from a liquid, dissolved liquid or gas adhere onto the surface of an adsorbent. In this process a thin film is created on the adsorbent. Polymeric adsorbents are employed for drying, air separation, and water treatment applications. Polymeric adsorbents, also known as synthetic adsorbents offer superior properties, such as high hydrophobicity, excellent adsorption capacity, and high pore size.

The polymeric adsorbents market is witnessing considerable growth due to the advancements in technological capabilities of polymeric adsorbents and high investments in R&D and technology upgrade techniques undertaken, which act as major drivers for the polymeric adsorbents market. Major companies are now focusing on technological research to create new polymeric adsorbents, which can be used in diversified applications in order to meet the demand of end-use industries such as, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and industrial. Polymeric adsorbents are utilized as an alternative to powdered activated carbon, silica gel, molecular sieve carbon, and zeolites due to their high adsorption capacity, excellent chemical and physical stability, and cleaner operations However, high prices of polymeric adsorbents, as compared to other commercially available adsorbents, is a major restraint for the expansion of the polymeric adsorbents market. Mass production of polymeric adsorbents is still lacking and is of great importance due to various critical factors such as costs of raw materials and infrastructure required in manufacturing them.

Based on type, the polymeric adsorbent market can be segmented into aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix), modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix), methacrylic (methacrylic ester copolymer), and others (phenol formaldehyde-based resins). Among all the types, the aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix) segment of the polymeric adsorbents market is projected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period due to its applications in the separation and purification processes in the pharmaceutical industry. The modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix) segment of the polymeric adsorbents market is projected to witness significant growth in the near future.

Key players operating in the global polymeric adsorbent market include, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Thermax Limited, and Amicogen Biopharm Co., Ltd.