POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION(PCR)FOR POINT-OF-CARE(POC)DIAGNOSTICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Point of Care (PoC) molecular diagnostics market is poised to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Increasing infectious diseases incidence coupled with growing public awareness levels pertaining to pre-disease detection to control its occurrence will drive PoC molecular diagnostics market growth. Quick and precise detection of causative agents is of utmost importance in infectious disease emergency cases as the inaccuracy in disease detection leads to incorrect treatment which escalates disease spreading risk. Point of care molecular diagnostic assays permit the timely detection of the causative agent enabling effective disease control. In 2017, the global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. This report focuses on the global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.The key players covered in this study Abbott Laboratories Atlas Genetics Cepheid Fluxergy Roche Diagnostics Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Real Time PCR DNA/RNA PurificationMarket segment by Application, split into Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic CentersMarket segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America Table of Contents -Major Key Points1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered 1.4 Market Analysis by Type 1.4.1 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 1.4.2 Real Time PCR 1.4.3 DNA/RNA Purification 1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 1.5.2 Hospitals 1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers 1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 12 International Players Profiles 12.1 Abbott Laboratories 12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details 12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.1.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction 12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018) 12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development 12.2 Atlas Genetics 12.2.1 Atlas Genetics Company Details 12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction 12.2.4 Atlas Genetics Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018) 12.2.5 Atlas Genetics Recent Development 12.3 Cepheid 12.3.1 Cepheid Company Details 12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.3.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction 12.3.4 Cepheid Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018) 12.3.5 Cepheid Recent Development 12.4 Fluxergy 12.4.1 Fluxergy Company Details 12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.4.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction 12.4.4 Fluxergy Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018) 12.4.5 Fluxergy Recent Development 12.5 Roche Diagnostics 12.5.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details 12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.5.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction 12.5.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018) 12.5.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development