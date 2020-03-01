Polymer Stabilizer Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Polymer Stabilizer Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Polymer stabilizers are used to prevent premature degradation. Most of the polymers are vulnerable to environmental degradation and require the addition of a stabilizer such as an antioxidant or UV absorber. Polymer additives such as the amine light stabilizers prevent oxidation by de-activating existing radicals formed by air oxidation whereas UV absorbers dissipate UV radiation. The factors that are augmenting the market growth include increasing demand for plastics across various industries and the growing popularity of light stabilizers in the Asia-Pacific region. Conventional materials are being replaced by plastics in various end-user industries that is augmenting the polymer stabilizer market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Plastics are effective substitutes to wood, metal, and glass in main industries such as agriculture, automotive, and construction. This has spurred the demand for stabilizers used for polymers in the manufacturing of plastic products. Asia-Pacific is one of the major markets for polymer stabilizer due to the increasing consumer base resulting in exaggerating demand from the construction industry. The increasing automobile market in the region resulting in more consumption of heat and light stabilizers, driving the polymer stabilizer market. Major companies that are contributing to the growth of the market include BASF SE, Solvay SA, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Clariant International Ltd., and Akzo Nobel NV.

