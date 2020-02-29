Polymer Seals Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Polymer Seals Market: Snapshot

The polymer seals market can be sectioned by kind of movement into turning, responding or static seals, or by client bunches into modern, car or aviation seals.

The innovation of dynamic seals in the car business is moving to powertrain and driveline applications, with modified arrangements meeting all the more requesting necessities for lessening weight and rubbing, for additionally driving solace and less fuel utilization. Most power transmission seals are made for turning applications, with spiral and hub shaft seals being the primary item gatherings. Liquid frameworks seals incorporate liquid power seals and liquid taking care of seals. Most of the liquid power seals are made for responding movement and are utilized as a part of both stationary and dynamic liquid power applications, for instance in off-thruway, mining and other heavy industries.

In aviation applications, items are required to withstand extraordinary conditions and are frequently basic to the framework’s operational unwavering quality. To meet such prerequisites, aviation seals are hand crafted with light weight and erosion safe material arrangements. These elastomeric direction, isolators, dampers, and mounts are specially built systems, particularly intended for every application in settled wing and helicopter applications.

On account of the high demand from these end-use industries, the global polymer seals market is predicted to grow at an unprecedented pace.

Sealing industry has continuously tried to keep up with the fast developments in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Advanced techniques have yielded novel seal geometries and rubber based compounds with chemical, thermal and cleanliness properties. Thus, polymer based seals were introduced in the market. Various types of polymers are utilized globally for the manufacturing of seals which include perfluoroelastomer, fluorocarbon etc.

Polymer seals are primarily designed for the utilization in wide range of pneumatic, hydraulic and rotating equipment across the globe. Polymer seals are utilized across the various industries which include automotive, aerospace etc. Within an aerospace industry, polymer seals are used in order to withstand various extreme conditions and they are also critical to the system’s operational reliability.

Global Polymer Seals Market: Dynamics

Growing automotive sales and increasing vehicle parc has resulted in the increasing carbon emission, thereby making the automotive sector a significant contributor to greenhouse effect. As a result, various agencies has formed regulations for the development of green technologies and vehicles that are efficient. This has boosted the demand for lightweight vehicles. Owing to the shift towards lightweight and more efficient vehicles, OEMs are utilizing polymer seals in their vehicles, thus propelling the growth of the polymer seals across the globe.

Further, increasing investments across the oil & gas industry are pushing the demand for the subsea sealing technology and thus in turn escalating the demand for the polymer seals across the globe.

On the other hand, manufacturing of effective and productive polymer seals in order to meet the customer requirements is expected to be one of the key challenges in the market over the near future.

With the ever-increasing emission standards and push towards the sustainability solutions, manufacturers have developed an ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber compound from a polymer which is produced from sugarcane-based feedstock. Thus, this polymers can be utilized in the manufacturing of seals.

Global Polymer Seals Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global polymer seals market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific region, owing to the reason that these type of seals are utilized for various applications for the automotive industry. Growing automotive industry in the countries such as China and India supported by rising demand for the mid-sized vehicles is pushing the growth of polymer seals in the Asia-Pacific. North America spearheaded by U.S. is expected to grow at moderate rate in the market over the near future. North America and Europe are the most mature markets for the polymer seals across the globe. However, the demand is expected to rise significantly in the Asia Pacific region. Latin America and MEA are projected to grow at moderate rate over the near future.

Global Polymer Seals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Polymer Seals market include ERIKS nv, Morgan Polymer Seals, AB SKF, A.W. Chesterton Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, NOK CORPORATION, Precision Polymer Engineering, Apple Rubber Products, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Greene, Tweed, Specialised Polymer Engineering, Boss Polymer and others.

Prominent manufacturers of polymer seals are found to be involved in the research & development activities in order to introduce the new products in the market. Globally, the polymer seals market is anticipated to be the partly fragmented as there are large number of players involved in the production of the product.

