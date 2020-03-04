Polymer Nanofiber Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2019-2023

Polymer Nanofiber Market Overview to 2023:

Nanofibers are the fibers with diameter in nanometer range. Usually their diameter is less than 100 nanometer (nm). The nanofibers synthesized using different polymers possess different physical properties and their application potential vary accordingly. Naturally occurring polymers such as collagen, cellulose, silk fibroin, keratin, gelatin, and polysaccharides are suited for manufacturing of Polymer Nanofiber. Polymeric Nanofibers exhibits some important properties such as large surface area-to-volume ratio, high porosity, better operational flexibility, and greater mechanical strength. Their applications can be seen in both technological as well as commercial use. Polymer Nanofiber find their applications in tissue engineering, drug delivery, energy storage, optical sensors, and filtration among others. The global filtration and separation technology market is estimated grow at ~6% CAGR to reach double digit billion dollar figure, which is projected to fuel demand for the product during the forecast period. In addition to this, the global drug delivery technology market is growing at considerable CAGR on account of rising prevalence of chronic diseases, launches of new product, demand for biologics, and technological advancements, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the drug delivery technology market. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for Polymer Nanofiber during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Polymer Nanofiber Market has been segmented on the basis of method, end use, and region. On the basis of method, the market is divided into electros pining, thermal induced phase separation (TIPS), drawing, template, and self-assembly. Electros pining is the most widely used method for synthesizing Polymer Nanofibers. The instruments is necessary for electro spinning, which include a high voltage supplier, a capillary tube with a pipette or needle with a small diameter, and a metal collecting screen. The electro spinning technique helps in transforming many types of polymers into Nanofibers with an ease. An electro spun Nanofiber network resembles the extracellular matrix (ECM) well, which is the major advantage of this method over the others. In recent years, the method has made significant inroads into commercial product manufacturing. The electro spinning has evolved from very slow single jet spinning to systems of multiple jets or needleless spinning, which has allowed increase in the production rate. Collectively, all these favoring factors converging to propel growth of the Global Polymer Nanofiber Market. Thermal-induced phase separation is also holds a significant market share. The process includes separation of a homogenous polymer solution into a multi-phase system via thermodynamic changes. The methods helps formation of Polymer Nanofiber with high tensile strength, which enables its use in number of heavy duty operations such as separation and filtration. The drawing method helps in synthesizing a long single strand of Nanofibers one at a time. However, the only limitation is that a viscoelastic material undergoes extensive deformations during the process. Another important technique is template synthesis method, which uses a Nanoporous membrane template composed of cylindrical pores of uniform diameter to make fibrils (solid nanofiber) and tubules (hollow nanofiber). Lastly, the self-assembly technique is used to generate peptide nanofibers and peptide amphiphiles. This process offers various driving forces such as hydrophobic interactions, electrostatic forces, hydrogen bonding and van der Waals forces and is influenced by external conditions such as ionic strength and pH.

Based on end use, the Global Polymer Nanofiber Market is segmented into filtration, medicine, biotechnology, and energy, among others. Among these end uses, the filtration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increased demand from major industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals industry. In these industries, the product is majorly used for decontamination, catalysis, filtration, and super absorbents. The growth of these end use industries is anticipated to push the growth of the filtration segment in coming years. Apart from this, the major end use of Polymer Nanofiber can be found in medicine and biotechnology. Growing global drug delivery technology market is a major factor driving the growth of the medicine segment, along with biotechnology. Increasing environmental concerns in favor of energy conservation is expected to propel demand of Polymer Nanofiber in energy segment, wherein the product is majorly used in energy storage and insulation.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Polymer Nanofiber Market is geographically divided into five key regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the globe owing to the increasing demand from chemicals and electrical & electronics, along with the food & beverages industry in this region. Countries namely India, China, and Japan are the leading markets in this region due to the presence of many key players and growing demand from major end use industries along with a huge government spending on research projects in the field of nanotechnology.

North America is the second most significant region in the Global Polymer Nanofiber Market. The U.S. and Canada are the largest markets in this region due to the presence of well-established and leading end use industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

Europe is the substantial region in the Global Polymer Nanofiber Market. The major markets in this region are Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy owing to growing demand for polymer Nanofibers by agriculture, biomedicine, nano-safety, and energy storage sector.

Latin America is on the rise with pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia. During the forecast period the region anticipated to hold considerable share of the global polymer nanofiber market. The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser shares in the global polymer nanofiber market. The region is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of hitherto untapped growth opportunities.

