Polymer Foam Market by Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Pvc, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Melamine and Others) by End Users (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture and Bedding and Others) and by Geography Â€“ Global Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

Research Methodology
The polymer foam market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:
Key Market Insights
The increasing awareness across the globe, especially developed regions along with increasing demand from end user industries is accelarating the growth of polymer foam. On the other hand, growing economies and increasing per capita income along with technological innovations to bring down the prices are making polymer foam more affordable & efficient. The increased innovation and R&D is helping in expansion of polymer foam application areas providing additional growth opportunities to the market.
Increasing demand for polymer foam from the automotive, packaging, and building and construction industries is driving the polymer foam market globally. Asia Pacific is dominating the market of polymer foam during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. Polymer foam is used in various applications. The growth of the end-user industries is likely to drive the growth of the polymer foam market during the forecast period. The companies working in the manufacturing of polymer foam are actively participating to increase their product ranges along with improvements in supply networks and thus enhancing their positions in the polymer foam market.
Few of the prominent companies operating in the polymer foam market are BASF, LANXESS, Huntsman, DowDuPont and SABIC. Some of the major customers are FIAT, UFP Technologies, VINCI, Volkswagen Group, and Sika AG.
Types:
o Polyurethane
o Polystyrene
o PVC
o Phenolic
o Polyolefin
o Melamine
o Others
End-users:
o Building and Construction
o Automotive
o Packaging
o Furniture and Bedding
o Others
Geography:
o Asia Pacific
o North America
o Europe
o Rest of the World
