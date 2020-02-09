Polymer Concrete Market : Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities 2024

Polymer concrete materials can be broadly classified into Polymer Portland Cement Concrete (PPCC), Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC), and Sulfur-Impregnated Concrete. PPCC uses polymers and cement to form polymer cement concrete. It exhibits distinct properties than that of normal concrete such as durability to freezing, excellent ductility, and resistance to penetration by salt and water. It is used widely in mortars, flooring, patching compounds, etc. PIC uses the general procedure of impregnation of removing water by drying. It offers properties such as high strength, resistance to corrosion which is particularly used in structural elements and bridge decks.

Sulfur impregnated concrete increases the strength by its interaction between sulfur and calcium hydroxide. This provides it with chemical resistance. Sulfur impregnated concrete is widely employed in industrial plants. Polymer binder can be thermoplastic or thermosetting polymer. Thermoplastics can be heated and formed repeatedly, while thermosetting can only be heated and shaped once. Polymer binders are frequently of thermosetting type.

Polymer concrete is used in various applications. It is extensively used in nuclear power plants, marine works, industrial tanks, water storage systems, sewage works, waterproofing structures, industrial plants, desalination plants, prefabricated structural elements, bridge drainage system, linear drainage system, electrolysis of non-ferrous metals, etc. Growth in transportation and increase in infrastructural activities are the major factors driving the demand for polymer concrete.

Also due to its distinct superior characteristics, increase in the need of material with high toughness, strength, durability and ductability are one of the important factor for using environment friendly concrete. High cost of polymer concrete is a restraining factor for the polymer concrete market. Thus, polymer concrete can only be used in applications that require low energy consumption and less manpower.