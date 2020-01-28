Polymer Concrete Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Polymer Concrete Market to reach USD 806.8 million by 2025.

Global Polymer Concrete Market valued approximately USD 806.8 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The polymer concrete is a compound that is made up of synthetic organic polymer which functions as a binder. The polymer concrete compound is a product of polymerization of aggregate/monomer mixture. This polymerized monomer operates as a binder specifically for the resulting composite and aggregates. In the present scenario, Portland cement is entirely replaced by polymer concrete also known as synthetic resin concrete which is further mixed with the hardening agent, gravel, sand, and filter and quartz powder. The chemical present in this material consists of many properties such as high compressive strength, quick preserving and high compressive strength and high confrontation to abrasion, low penetrability and chemical attacks. The polymer concrete market is on the up-surging trend on the global scenario. The polymer concrete market is mainly driven owing to the qualities of polymer concrete that includes superior mechanical properties, escalating construction & infrastructural activities, rising awareness considering eco-friendly concrete, increasing demand considering chemical resistant construction materials along with shorter duration time. The construction industry is on the constant rise mainly in the Asia-Pacific region which includes countries such as China and China. The high cost of polymer concrete as compared to other plastics is acting as a major restraining factor in the growth of polymer concrete market on the global scenario. Furthermore, the replacement considering traditional concrete is also acting as opportunistic factor for the development of the global polymer concrete market.

On the basis of segmentation, the global polymer concrete market is segmented into applications, end user industry, type and class. The application segment mainly includes containments, water containers, pump bases, flooring blocks, trench drains and others. The containments was the largest segment in by application segment owing to the use of containments for disposal and storage of liquid industrial waste is paving way for the consumption of polymer concrete in the market. The class segmented mainly includes polymer resin concrete, polymer modified concrete and polymer impregnated concrete. The polymer modified concrete was the largest segment in the year 2016 owing to the rising utility of polymer modified concrete mainly in the applications which includes, anti-corrosion, repair works and protection of old concrete, treatment of cracks and joints occurring in concrete surfaces. The type segment mainly includes epoxy, acrylate, latex, vinyl, polyester, furan and others. The epoxy is the largest segment by type considering the year 2016 owing to the properties which includes higher heat resistance, greater flexibility & low chalking tendency specifically in the outdoor exposure that has led to its escalating demand in several applications. The end-user industry mainly includes infrastructures, residential structures and non-residential structures. The infrastructure was the largest segment by the end user industry in the year 2016 owing to the government initiatives focusing on to modernize the economy that have led to the rising investments in infrastructure remodeling precisely in developed countries that has paved way for the rise in demand for polymer concrete.

On the basis of geography, the polymer concrete market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The rising consumption of the polymer concrete in non-residential, residential & infrastructural projects to accommodate the rising urban class population in Asia-Pacific is acting as an impacting factor in the growth of the polymer concrete market. In the year 2016, The Asia-Pacific was the largest market considering polymer concrete taking into consideration value and volume. The largest market share of the Asia-Pacific region is owing to the manufacturing facilities that are being shifted by large organization from the mature markets which includes North America and Europe.

The regional analysis of Global Polymer Concrete Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Class:

Polymer Modified Concrete

Polymer Resin Concrete

Polymer Impregnated Concrete

By Type:

Acrylate

Epoxy

Latex

Vinyl

Polyster

Furan

Others

By Application:

Containments

Waste Containers

Pump Bases

Flooring Blocks

Trench Drains

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. The Major organizations operating in the Polymer Concrete market includes ACO Group, BASF, Crown Polymers, Cornerstone Construction Material, DWD System, Dudick, Ergomarmor, Fosroc, Forte Composites, Euroquarz GmbH, Fairmount Minerals Limited , Flexfrac Proppant Sand Suppliers , FTS International Services LLC, Grupo Villar MIR SLU and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Global Polymer Concrete Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

