Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Types, Application, Regions, and Forecast to 2023

Polylactic Acid (PLA) market is expected to register a CAGR of about 20.06% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Polylactic Acid (PLA) market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

Argentina, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, GCC Countries, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK, US.

BASF SE, Bayer, Corbian, Danimer Scientific, Dow-DuPont, Eastman Chemicals, Futerro, Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, Mitsubishi Chemical, Natureworks, Sulzer, Synbra, Teijin, Wei Mon Industry.

Key Developments in the Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market:

January 2018: Bengbu-based BBCA Group signed an agreement with Glactic Company, located in Belgium, on a PLA (polylactic acid) cooperation project, featuring a designed annual production capacity of 100,000 metric ton.

January 2018: Engineers from the University of Connecticut developed an implantable sensor, made from poly (L-lactide) (PLLA), a medically-safe biodegradable polymer that can measure even very small changes in pressure inside organs.

June 2017: NatureWorks signed a contract to license Plaxicas Optipure chemical processing technology for the production of D-lactic acid, which serves as a building block for Ingeo PLA grades.

Drivers

– Favorable Government Policies Promoting Bio-plastics

– Demand for Bio-plastic Packaging

– Growing Demand for Cellulose Derived Fibers Iin Textile Industry

Restraints

– Price Competitiveness and Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

– Difficulty in Disposal of PLA