Polyisobutylene Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End Of 2025

Global Polyisobutylene Market: Overview

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is a commercial polymer or elastomer that is used in a number of applications in various industries due to its thermal stability, flexibility, and impermeability to gases. Polyisobutylene an elastomer or synthetic rubber is the only rubber that is impermeable to gases, and was first developed in 1930’s. Polyisobutylene is used in the production of tubeless tires due to its ability to retain air for longer periods. Polyisobutylene is used in various other applications such as lubricants, adhesives, agricultural chemicals, caulks, sealants, paper & pulp, and chewing gum, among others. . Polyisobutylene is also used for damp proofing and maintenance of roof membranes. Rising automotive industry in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to propel the tire market during the forecast period. This is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the PIB market, owing to its use in tire manufacturing. Medium molecular weight PIB are also primarily used to manufacture lubricants and adhesives. Demand for polyisobutylene is projected to increase significantly in the next few years considering the growth in the use of medium molecular weight PIB in the lubricants segment in various regions. Asia Pacific dominates the polyisobutylene market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the key consumers of polyisobutylene. North America is the second largest consuming region. Furthermore, polyisobutylene offers chemical resistance and low permeability to air, moisture and gases. It is used in the manufacture of a range of medical packaging applications such as serum vials, injectable, saline bottles and seals. Therefore, rise in the medical industry in Latin America is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the PIB market during the forecast period. . However, rising environmental concerns owing to the recent PIB spill in Europe is anticipated to slightly hinder the growth of the PIB market during the forecast period.

Global Polyisobutylene Market: Scope of study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for polyisobutylene at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global polyisobutylene market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for polyisobutylene during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the polyisobutylene market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polyisobutylene market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the polyisobutylene market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global polyisobutylene market by segmenting it in terms of molecular weight (low, medium and high) and applications such tires & tubes, automotive, lubricants, adhesives & sealants, others (medical, chewing gum, detergents, and dispersants etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for polyisobutylene in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of polyisobutylene for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of polyisobutylene has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on molecular weight and key applications of polyisobutylene. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Polyisobutylene Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, Rubber World, World Petrochemical Organization, World Tire Magazine, Association of Rubber Manufacturers, Indian Petrochemical Institute, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Polyisobutylene Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global polyisobutylene market. Key players include BASF SE, TPC Group Inc., Ineos Group and Braskem amongst other manufacturers. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global polyisobutylene market has been segmented as follows:

Polyisobutylene Market: Molecular Weight Type Analysis

Low

Medium

High

Polyisobutylene Market: Application Analysis

Tires & Tubes

Automotive

Lubricants

Adhesives & Sealants

Others (Medical, Chewing Gum, Detergents, and Dispersants etc.)

Polyisobutylene Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

