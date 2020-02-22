Polyimide(PI) Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Polyimide(PI) Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

The global Polyimide(PI) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyimide(PI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide(PI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Ube Industries

Kaneka Corporation

Taimide Technology

SKCKOLONPI

Mitsui Chemicals

HD MicroSystems

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Shanghai Huayi

HiPolyking

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Honghu Shuangma

Tecnidd

Wanda Cable

Kying Industrial Materials

Changzhou Sunchem

Goto Polymer Materials

Liyang Huajing

Huaqiang Insulating Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aliphatic (linear polyimides)

Semi-aromatic

Aromatic

Segment by Application

Adhesives

Aerospace Applications

Aircraft Applications

Medical/Healthcare Applications

Others

