Polyimide Films Market to be at Forefront by 2024

Global Polyimide Films Market: Overview

Polyimide films are made from polyimide resins and are used widely as a substrate for manufacturing flexible printed circuits boards, pressure sensitive tapes for insulating wires and cables, and other applications such as barcode and labels. Polyimide films have advantageous property of heat and fire resistance, which make it a material of choice in the electrical and aerospace industry for insulating wires of motors and generators. Polyimide film is a preferred material for applications that require higher degree of dimension stability after exposure to high temperature. Key application areas of Polyimide Films is in electronics industry for manufacturing flexible printed circuit boards. Flexible printed circuit boards is expected to hold a dominant share of polyimide films market. The polyimide films market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global polyimide films market in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2024. Market numbers given in the report describe the demand for global Polyimide Films, but not production or supply. The global polyimide films report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the global polyimide films by applications and regions. It segments the market into applications such as flexible PCB, wires and cables insulation, and others (barcode, labels). The report also segments the polyimide films market based on major geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Besides the report comprises 12 unique country-specific analysis.

Global Polyimide Films Market: Segmentation

Based on the application and country, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment and country with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study consist of value chain analysis, which offers a better understanding of key companies in the supply chain from raw material manufacturers to end-users. Additionally, the study examines market competition through Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Polyimide Films Market: Research Methodologies

Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, complemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of technical writing, recent trade, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most consistent, effective, and productive approach for procuring precise market data, recognizing business opportunities, and understanding industry participants’ perceptions.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include broker reports, corporation websites, external patented databases, financial reports, stockholder presentations, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include Chemical Week Magazine, ICIS Chemical Business Magazine, Hoover’s, Factiva, and company presentations.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global polyimide films market. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of production by manufacturers of polyimide films. Key market players profiled in the study include Kaneka Corporation, DuPont, SKCKOLONPI Co. Ltd, Anabond Limited, Taimide Tech Inc., I.S.T. Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, UBE Industries Ltd, Toyobo Co. Ltd., DuPont, and SKCKOLON PI.

The report segments the global Polyimide Films market as:

Polyimide Films Market – Application Analysis

Flexible PCB

Wires and Cables Insulation

Others (Barcode, Labels)

Polyimide Films Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

