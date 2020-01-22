Polyimide Fiber Market – Survey On Worldwide Growth 2025

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Snapshot

Polyimide fiber falls under the class of highly specialized synthetic fibers made using an aromatic heterocyclic polymer such as aromatic dianhydrides and aromatic diisocyanates. Marked by astounding tensile strength-to-weight ratio among all fibers, the material has emerged as a choice of polymer for various demanding mechanical and engineering applications. Polyimide fibers are considered to be high-performance polymers on account of several unique properties these have such as remarkably high glass transition temperature (around 400°C), marked stability against corrosion and wear, and a high creep resistance. Parts made of polyamide are not affected by the action of solvents and oils, but is not recommended in applications where alkali or inorganic acids are used.

The aromatic structure imparts the inherent nonflammable characteristic to these fibers. These enable polyimide fibers to be used as heat insulation and as filter media in high temperature filtration such as for in filtering hot gases in power plants and cement plants. Some of the other popular applications of these fibers are in the making of heat protective clothing in the garment industry and as high-performance flexible cables in electrical and electronics industry. The fiber is also used widely as a base material for printed circuit boards. Moreover, the usage of polyamide fiber as technical nonwovens also deserves considerable attention.

The substantially high price of the fiber, mainly attributed to the difficulty in manufacturing, make its use as cost-effective only when high-performance conditions are required to be met. For instance, the usage of polyamide fiber as multi-layer insulation of spacecraft and space suits for astronauts is noteworthy. However, certain characteristics may limit their usage such as low compressive strength and difficulty in machining in composites. Nevertheless, copolymerization may provide a way for improving some of their chemical properties.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Overview

The global market for polyimide fibers will likely tread a moderate yet steady growth trajectory over the course of the next few years on account of the complicated manufacturing process and the subsequent high price of the fibers. Hence such fibers are used mostly in a few areas. Owing to costly and complex manufacturing procedure, there are a limited number of manufacturers operating in the market at present. This makes the competitive landscape consolidated. A noticeable trend in the market is the continuous thrust by players on development of better production procedures that would bring down costs and thus up sales. Manufacturers are also seen expanding their production capacities to cater to rising demand.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Key Trends

Polyimide fibers mainly find usage as dust filters. Mandates by governments of various nations to lessen emission of particulate from different industries, coupled with the progressing cement and mining industry where they are used to filter hot gases is said to be majorly benefitting the market for polyimide fiber worldwide. In addition, the soaring demand for quality filter media products from consumers has also served to boost sales of the product to a degree.

Polyimide fibers find usage in protective clothing, filter media for high temperature filtration, fiber reinforced composites for automotive, spacecraft, and high temperature applications such as thermal insulation. In waste incinerators and coal-fired power plants too polyimide fibers are used to filter hot gases through a polyimide needle felt which separates particulate matter and dust from the exhaust gas.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Market Potential

While polyimide fibers are mainly used as filter media, in the recent past, however, the garment industry too has lapped it up for making protective clothing for fire fighters, industry workers, and army personnel. This is because polyimide fibers have flame retardant properties, good chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. In addition, the fibers find usage in spacecraft for thermal insulation and sealing. With the surging number of space shuttles being launched by organizations such as NASA and ISRO, the market will likely see continued growth in the near term.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the key geographic regions in the global market for polyimide fiber are Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Space shuttle launch and growing industrialization in the regions are mainly serving to boost demand and sales.

Global Polyimide Fiber Market: Competitive Dynamics

Being a consolidated market, there are a small number of players operating in the global market for polyimide fiber. Prominent among them are Aoshen, HiPolyking, Evonik, and Jiangsu Shino. The report talks about their key strengths and prospects going forward. It leverages analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis to comprehend the competitive dynamics in the market as well.

