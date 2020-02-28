Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global PET Packaging Market: by Form (Amorphous PET, Crystalline PET), Pack type (Bottles & jars, Bags & pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps & closures, others), Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-use industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

PET Packaging Market– Overview

PET packaging market is driven by various factors such as its increase in demand from food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. The increase in government policies regarding the food safety regulations is also driving the growth of the market. Food & Beverage industry has adopted PET packaging extensively across the world due to the some additional functionalities such as retention of integrity of a product and prevent food spoilage, enhance product attributes such as look, taste, and aroma, along with increased shelf life.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1779

The growth of pharmaceutical industry on a global level has induced the demand of PET packaging. The rise in the income especially for the lower income level, along with the government commitments for providing basic health facilities, is expected to drive the pharmaceutical market growth and increase the investment on PET packaging.

Key Players

The key players in the global PET packaging market are E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Amcor Limited (Australia), Resilux NV (Belgium), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Graham Packaging Company (U.S.), Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O. (Poland), Berry Plastics Group Inc. (U.S.), Dunmore Corporation (U.S.), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), PET Power B.V. (The Netherlands), and Silgan Holdings (U.S.).

PET Packaging Market– Competitive Analysis

Key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global PET packaging market were new product developments. Extensive research in this market has brought to light that new product development and entering into strategic partnerships and collaboration are the key strategies adopted by the major players in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Packaging. This strategy has been adopted to cater to the technological requirements of the PET packaging market for both rigid and flexible packaging segment. The market is highly technology driven across all applications and thus demands regular product innovation and increased investment in R&D. Furthermore the partnerships with other players across the supply chain ensures the expanding client base as well as the market share for the companies.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

April 2017– Amcor Limited invested USD 7 million to open a bottle manufacturing plant in Paris, Texas. With this new manufacturing plant it is expected that the company will produce approximately 50 million hot-fillable PET bottles a year.

February 2017– Gerresheimer’s first eco-friendly plastic containers for pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications is branded BioPack. It makes an excellent substitute for traditional PE and PET because it has the same properties, yet it is completely recyclable.

October 2016– Polish plastic packaging manufacturer Plast-Box acquired local plastic packaging maker GTX Hanex Plastic sp. z o.o. from Luxembourg-based PET Packaging s.a.r.l.

2016– Klöckner Pentaplast Introduced New PET-Based Technology for Yogurt Packaging. clikPET embodies full polystyrene functionality, complemented by excellent gas and water vapor barrier properties, superior transport shock-resistance and the ability to bend and click. This achieves increased shelf-life up to 10 days, avoids cup breakage during distribution, helps the customers to reduce costs in a competitive environment.

June 2014– Graham Packaging has been collaborating with Vandemoortele on a PET bottle for the new Reddy product range oils for cooking and baking. The bottle will be produced in 500ml and 800ml content.

PET Packaging Market – Segmentation

The PET Packaging Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type – Rigid and Flexible

Segmentation by Product – Bottles & jars, Bags & pouches, Lids/caps & closures, Trays, and others

Segmentation by Application – Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer goods, Personal care, and others

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Access Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-packaging-market-1779

PET Packaging Market– Regional Analysis

North America region is expected to dominate the Global PET packaging market. The region has witnessed increased investment in the R&D and product innovation as far as PET packaging is concerned. Furthermore, the stringent food safety policies in the countries of the U.S. and Canada drives the demand of PET packaging in the food & beverage sector.

Europe region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased investment by the companies in the packaging of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. The region has witnessed tremendous growth in the medical sector. This has opened doors for PET packaging in the healthcare sector.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312