Polyethylene Oxide Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2022

About Polyethylene Oxide Market Industry
Polyethylene oxide (PEO) is a non-ionic, high molecular weight polymer with good water solubility and heat formative. PEO was first obtained by Staudinger and Lonmann in 1933 with the molecular weight above 100,000, and then first put into industrial production by Union Carbide Corporation in 1958.
The global Polyethylene Oxide market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Pulp & Paper
Paint
Textile & Fabrics
Construction & Building
Ecology
Ceramics
Machinery & Metals
Resins
Batteries
Home products
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Dow Chemical(US)
Sumitomo Seika(JP)
Meisei Chemical Works(JP)
Basf(DE)
Shanghai Liansheng Chemical(CN)
Jilin Xingyun Chemical(CN)
Zibo Kaiyuan(CN)
Global Fine Chemical(CN)
Yuntian Synthetic Material(CN)
Regions Covered in Polyethylene Oxide Market Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
