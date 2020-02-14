Polyethylene Imine Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2023

Polyethylene Imine Market Research Report provides insights of Polyethylene Imine industry over past 5 years and forecast until 2023. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and future outlook. The Polyethylene Imine market research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2023.

Synopsis : Polyethylenimine (PEI) is a polymer with repeating unit composed of the amine group and two carbon aliphatic CH2CH2 spacer. Linear polyethyleneimines contain all secondary amines, in contrast to branched PEIs which contain primary, secondary and tertiary amino groups. Totally branched, dendrimeric forms were also reported. PEI is produced on industrial scale and finds many applications usually derived from its polycationic character.

Polyethylene Imine Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Wuhan Qianglong Chemical., Gobekie

The Polyethylene Imine market research report analyzes adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, key challenges, market ecosystem, and revenue chain analysis. This report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting for the emerging segment within the Polyethylene Imine market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region.

Polyethylene Imine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Paper-making Industry

Electroplating Industry

Biomedicine Industry

Coating Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Others

Polyethylene Imine Market Segment by Type, covers:

Assay: â°Â¤50%

Assay: 90%-99%

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of Polyethylene Imine Market:

This report focuses on the Polyethylene Imine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Polyethyleneimine (PEI) is a water-soluble polymer, reactivity is now used in many industrial processes. It is mainly produced by two Companies established worldwide, the Nippon Shokubai Company, Ltd. (Japan) under the Trade names EPOMINÂ® and BASF-AG Ludwigshafen (Germany) under the Trade names LupasolÂ®.There are also supplier from china serves especially local market, such as Wuhan Qianglong Chemical and Gobekie. In terms of volume, the Global Polyethylene Imine market sales was 11996 MT in 2016, and is predicted to reach 15239 MT in 2023, with a CAGR 3.48% from 2016 to 2023. The global Polyethylene Imine market is valued at USD 390.33 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 436.43 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.61% between 2016 and 2023.PEI consists of a mixture of branched polymers with different molecular weight. On the market are polymers with average molecular weights of between 300 and 2,000,000, both in Water-free form, as well as an aqueous solution. PEI and its derivatives are being used today especially in the paper industry.Raw material of PEI is ethyleneimine monomer. Because of its toxicity, ethyleneimine monomer is not sold by the BASF group or Nippon Shokubai, currently the only large producers. Ethylenimine is used on-site for further reaction to produce polymers and intermediates.The Polyethylene Imine industry has high technical barrier, which limits the entrance of the market. Moreover, the production of PEI involves high risk, since its raw material, ethylene Imine is a high toxic, flammable and explosive substance. The permission of production is hard to permit by local authorities, especially in developed areas. The PEI is a niche market, making manufacturers have the bargaining power over customers. However, the product has other substitute, the customer would also turn to other product if they cannot accept the price. To Polyethylene Imine manufacturers, the core of brand building is in quality control and technological innovation. The company has to keep close to downstream users to cater their demand.The worldwide market for Polyethylene Imine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2023, from 410 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Further in the report, Polyethylene Imine Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In prolongation with this data sale price for various types, applications and region is also included. The Polyethylene Imine market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

The report helps answer the following questions:

– What is the current size of the Polyethylene Imine market?

– How is the Polyethylene Imine market divided into different types of product segments?

– How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

– How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

The latest industry data included in this report:



– Overall Polyethylene Imine market size, 2013-2023

– Polyethylene Imine market size by product segment, 2013-2023

– Growth rates of the overall market and different product segments, 2013-2023

– Shares of different product segments of the overall Polyethylene Imine market, 2013, 2018, and 2023

