Polyether Polyols Market Invest in Capacity Expansion to Grow Customer Base By 2025

A polyether polyols is the polymeric reaction product of an organic oxide and an initiator compound, containing two or more active hydrogen atoms. Polyether polyols are made by reacting epoxides such as ethylene oxide or propylene oxide with the multifunctional initiator in the presence of a catalyst. Polyether polyols is a colorless or buff mucilaginous liquid, which is commonly employed to make foams. Polyether polyols are manufactured primarily from natural or synthetic bases.

The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast of the polyether polyols market on the global as well as regional level. The report includes forecast for the period from 2017 to 2025 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Quantitative data has been derived through extensive secondary research of the global polyether polyols market. Secondary sources typically include company websites, relevant magazines, government documents, and press releases. The top-down approach has been adopted to derive the regional numbers from global revenue and volume figures.

Furthermore, the bottom-up approach has been employed to derive data for various type and application sectors based on demand for polyether polyols in each geographical segment. A combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches helps in validation of the quantitative data of the market. The data was further validated with the help of primary research with industry experts to ensure accuracy of derived numbers.

Global Polyether Polyols Market: Drivers and Restraints

Detailed analysis of various factors driving the global polyether polyols market has been included for astute decision making. Impact of these drivers during the forecast period has been included with data to substantiate research findings. Furthermore, factors restraining market growth have been included for better understanding of the market. Impact of these restraints has been analyzed over the forecast period. The report also comprises various opportunities available for market growth over the next eight years. Opportunities entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the polyether polyols market during the forecast period.

Global Polyether Polyols Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the polyether polyols market has been segmented into natural, synthetic and graft. Based on application, the polyether polyols market has been segmented into rigid foam, flexible foam, CASE and others. Based on end use, the polyether polyols market has been segmented into automotive, construction, furniture & bedding, refrigeration, industrial and others. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for Polyether Polyols in each technology type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

Global Polyether Polyols Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes value chain analysis to help understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the polyether polyols industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Various processes employed in the manufacture of Polyether Polyols have been included in the value chain analysis. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to determine the degree of competition in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze application segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each application segment.