Polyester Filament Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 to 2027

Growing Permeation of Textile Materials in Healthcare

Textile materials are widely adopted in medical and surgical applications. Research utilizing new and existing materials is leading to the advancement of surgical and medical textiles. Biodegradability, flexibility, and softness are at the forefront of medical textile development.

The demand for textile in implantable devices is growing significantly. Polyester is emerging as the major material in medical textile implant devices. Materials including polyester low-density filaments and polyester multifilament are largely used as textile medical implants for artificial tendon, heart valves, vascular grafts, artificial ligament, etc.

Owing to the good mechanical and chemical properties, and low moisture absorption, polyester filament sales is high in artificial grafts. Polyester filament is emerging as a chief substitute for cotton in healthcare uniform market. 100% polyester is considered as sustainable alternative to polyester-cotton blended fabrics. Owing to its easy recyclability, comfort, and lowest survival of harmful micro-organisms on surface of polyester as compared to cotton.

Apparel and Home Furnishing Production to Undergird Demand for Polyester Filament

Polyester textile filament is a main category of polyester filament finding wide usage in textile and fabrics production used to produce apparel, footwear, and home furnishing. The demand for polyester filament is growing rapidly compared to natural filament in apparel production owing to its durability, wrinkle resistance, minimal shrinkage, and high color retention.

Northeast Asia is the focal point of world’s polyester filament yarn production, with demand largely driven by textile industry in India and China. Polyester filament is overtaking cotton as the dominant fiber in home furnishing industry with new interior designing concepts and growing urbanization, especially in developing countries.

Polyester filament demand in home furnishing and apparel industry will continue to be strong in the coming years. Polyester filament yarn is largely used as a substitute to cotton yarn owing to the short supply and high cotton prices, and constant improvement in manufacturing technologies of polyester filament.

