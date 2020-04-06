Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market To Expand As Pharmaceutical, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics Adoption Becomes A Salient Trend Across The World

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market Insights

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene is a thermoplastic polymer of chlorofluoropolymer. It offers excellent properties like high tensile strength, creep resistance, better moisture protection, and others. There was a price hike in last few years owing to increasing raw material prices which obligated end-use industries to increase their product prices. However, the prices stabilized in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the assessment period on account of steady prices of polymer. Owing to its water resistant and chemical stability, it has wide applications in blister packaging, seals and gaskets, eyeglasses, tubes, and others.

Based on form, the Global Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market has been segmented into powder, pellet, and granule. The powdered or pellet form of PCTFE can be prepared by treating an aqueous suspension of chlorotrifluoroethylene with polymerization catalysts. Whereas, the granular form is produced by suspension polymerization in an aqueous medium with no dispersing agent. The powdered form of PCTFE has the largest market share owing to its superior chemical and thermal characteristics. NEOFLON PCTFE molding powder, a DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. product, has various applications in the production of seals and gaskets, laboratory ware, coatings for pipes, fittings, and valves. Additionally, recent advances in the aerospace and pharmaceutical industries are expected to drive the global PCTFE market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. (Japan)

Arkema Group (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

HaloPolymer (Russia)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Allied Chemical Corporation (US)

Qingdao Hongfeng Si-F Science Ltd (China)

Welch Fluorocarbon Inc (US)

and GAPI Group (Italy).

Regional Analysis

The global market for polychlorotrifluoroethylene is studied for five key regions namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the PCTFE market owing to increasing demand from pharmaceutical, aerospace and electronics end-use industries. In 2017, China was the leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients and ranked second in the production of medicines worldwide. North America is another prominent region contributing mainly due to the growth in demand from the aerospace sector. The US and Canada are the key countries aiding to the growth of PCTFE market in this region. Europe is also expected to witness growth due to the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry. Major contributors from this region are Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico.

Segmental Analysis

The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been segmented based on form, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on end-use industry, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been categorized into pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, aerospace, oil and gas, and others.

The Global Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market has been studied across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of form, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been segmented as powder, pellet, and granule.

By application, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been distributed into films and sheets, tubes, wires and cables, coating, seals and gaskets, medical equipment, cryogenics, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

4.1.4 End Users

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Dynamics Of Global Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Trends/Technology