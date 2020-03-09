Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market Research Report — by Form (Powder, Pellet, Granule), Application (Films and sheets, Wires and Cables, Coating), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics), Region — Global Forecast to 2023

Market Introduction:

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene is a thermoplastic polymer of chlorofluoropolymer. It offers excellent properties like high tensile strength, creep resistance, better moisture protection, and others. There was a price hike in last few years owing to increasing raw material prices which obligated end-use industries to increase their product prices. However, the prices stabilized in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue during the assessment period on account of steady prices of polymer. Owing to its water resistant and chemical stability, it has wide applications in blister packaging, seals and gaskets, eyeglasses, tubes, and others.

Based on form, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been segmented into powder, pellet, and granule. The powdered or pellet form of PCTFE can be prepared by treating an aqueous suspension of chlorotrifluoroethylene with polymerization catalysts. Whereas, the granular form is produced by suspension polymerization in an aqueous medium with no dispersing agent.

Competitive Analysis:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Arkema Group

Honeywell International

HaloPolymer

Saint-Gobain

Allied Chemical Corporation

Qingdao Hongfeng Si-F Science Ltd

Welch Fluorocarbon Inc

GAPI Group

Market Segmentation:

The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been segmented based on form, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of form, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been segmented as powder, pellet, and granule.

By application, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been distributed into films and sheets, tubes, wires and cables, coating, seals and gaskets, medical equipment, cryogenics, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been categorized into pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, aerospace, oil and gas, and others.

The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been studied across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Polychlorotrifluoroethylene is studied for five key regions namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the PCTFE market owing to increasing demand from pharmaceutical, aerospace and electronics end-use industries. In 2017, China was the leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients and ranked second in the production of medicines worldwide. North America is another prominent region contributing mainly due to the growth in demand from the aerospace sector. The US and Canada are the key countries aiding to the growth of PCTFE market in this region. Europe is also expected to witness growth due to the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry. Major contributors from this region are Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are the leading markets where growth can be attributable to the recent advances in the aerospace and chemical industries. Due to relatively less demand of application based end-use industry, the Middle East & Africa region is likely to witness slack growth.

