Polycarbonate Luggage Market Demand Expected to Raise by Carry-on Luggage Segment in Upcoming Years

The global polycarbonate luggage market is segmented into product type such as carry-on luggage, personal item luggage and large luggage. Among these segments, carry-on luggage segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The major factor behind the growth of this segment is growing tourism industry across the globe which is increasing the sales of polycarbonate luggage. Furthermore, the demand for light weight and strong luggage amongst the population is increasing. Further, properties of polycarbonate luggage such as higher strength and light weight are predicted to escalate the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global polycarbonate luggage market is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, market is expected to expand on the back of rising disposable income of the consumers and increased spending on travelling activities. Furthermore, Polycarbonate Luggage is available in various colors, shapes and sizes. This factor is also anticipated to foster the growth of global polycarbonate luggage market in near future. Furthermore, additional advantages of polycarbonate luggage such as scratch resistant and higher durability are also increasing the sales of polycarbonate luggage globally.

The online store segment by distribution channel is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Growing e-commerce business across the globe is the key factor which is fuelling the growth of this segment. Additionally, the preference for online shopping is increasing in developing countries such as India & China. This factor is expected to boost the growth of online channel segment in near future.

Increased International Migration

Rising incidence of international migration across the globe is a major factor driving the demand for polycarbonate luggage across the globe. Additionally, rapid urbanization in developing nations is also fuelling the demand for polycarbonate luggage.

Rise in Air travel Worldwide

Increasing air traffic due to robust growth in international tourism across the globe is likely to escalate the sales of polycarbonate luggage in near future. Around 46 Million tourists (overnight visitors) travelled internationally in 2016. According to UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, international tourist arrivals increased by 3.9% to reach a total of 1,235 Million IN 2015.

However, high cost of branded polycarbonate luggage and presence of alternative options and inflexibility of polycarbonate luggage are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the polycarbonate luggage market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Polycarbonate Luggage Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global polycarbonate luggage market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by distribution channel, by price range and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global polycarbonate luggage market which includes company profiling of Samsonite International S.A., FOX LUGGAGE INC., Delsey Paris, Travelpro Products Inc., Rimowa GmbH, Safari Industries Limited, Tumi Holdings Inc., Novex Luggage, Pierre Cardin and Away Travel. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global polycarbonate luggage market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

