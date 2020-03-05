Polycarbonate Films Market Growth, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Global Forecasts to 2023

Market Overview:

The global polycarbonate films market is analyzed in detail in the new report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global polycarbonate films market’s historical growth trajectory is assessed in the report to provide pointers as to the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period. The leading segments in the global polycarbonate films market are also assessed in the report to shed light on the hierarchy within the market and the likely leaders in the market over the forecast period. Leading players in the global polycarbonate films market are also analyzed in the report to provide readers with a clear look into the competitive dynamics of the market.

Polycarbonate films are formed by the reaction of bisphenol A and phosgene gas, and are used in a wide array of industrial application including medical packaging, electronics, and transportation. The clarity and heat resistance of polycarbonate films are their major attributes, as they are used in applications such as labels, boards, nameplates, ID cards, etc. Polycarbonate films are also used in the production membrane switches and control panels, which has further driven the market over the last few years due to the rapid growth of the electrical and electronics industry in the developing world. Due to safety features such as their high tolerance to high temperatures, polycarbonate films are widely used in the electronics industry and are likely to be in demand over the forecast period.

The growing incorporation of polycarbonate films in automotive construction and design is also likely to be a major driver for the global polycarbonate films market over the forecast period. The growing automotive industry in emerging regions has been a major driver for the global polycarbonate films market and is likely to drive market demand over the forecast period due to the growing government support to the growth of the automotive industry in developing countries.

The development of ultraviolet-resistant polycarbonate films is likely to remain a major driving trend for the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the high costs of polycarbonate films could act as a significant restraint on the global polycarbonate films market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

SABIC

Teijin Limited

Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co. Ltd.

Excelite

Rowland Technologies

MGC Filsheet Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

3M

Covestro

Market Segmentation:

The global polycarbonate films market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

On the basis of product type, the polycarbonate films market is segregated into optical, flame retardant, weatherable, and others. Optical films held a dominant 40% share in the global polycarbonate films market in 2017 and are likely to dominate the global polycarbonate films market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for optical films that can withstand high temperatures and physical impact.

By end use industry, the market is segmented into electrical and electronics, transportation, and medical packaging.

Regional Analysis:

The global Polycarbonate Films Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is the leading revenue generator in the global polycarbonate films market due to the growing presence of the consumer electronics and electrical industries in emerging regions such as China, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and India. The growing disposable income of consumers in the region has acted as a springboard for the smooth growth of the consumer electronics market in the region, and is likely to remain one of the leading drivers for the growth of the polycarbonate films market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The growing demand from the automotive industry is also likely to play a key role in the growth of the polycarbonate films market over the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

In February 2019, Covestro launched a new line of polycarbonate films for use in ID cards and other such products.

