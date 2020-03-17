Polycaprolactone Polyol Market Global Forecast to 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Sales & Revenue, Price, Applications, Competitive Landscape and Better Investment Opportunities Analysis by MRFR

Polycaprolactone Polyol to 2023:

The market for Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market has been increasing tremendously, specifically in Asia Pacific Region growing at CAGR of 11.58% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the populations in this region resulting to increasing in demand for resins, footwear industry. Additionally, automotive industry growth typically follows the growth of these key end markets. The demand from polycaprolactone polyol based polyurethane resin is increasing day by day in world due to the governments initiative for biodegradable plastics and rising environmental regulations in lowering carbon emissions and greenhouse gases. Europe is the second largest consumer of polycaprolactone polyol growing at CAGR of 11.48%, Europe is major consumer especially in terms of foam, coating and adhesive based application products. In addition, Europe is followed by North America which is growing at CAGR of 11.18%.

The coating-based application of polycaprolactone polyol are leading in North America. The biodegradable nature of the polyol-based resins and the coating applications that increase the life of the product are the major market driving factor for the polycaprolactone polyol market. The competition from petroleum-based polyols are the restraining factor for the market. Moreover, according to market research, there is a tremendous opportunity for new comers of polycaprolactone polyol manufacturers to collaborate and expand the business to fulfil the demand in this sector.

Global Key Players:

Perstrop Holdings A.B.

BASF SE

Daicel Corporation

Sigma Aldrich, Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd

Gantrade Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Key Findings:

The Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market is projected to reach USD 791.4 million by 2023 with 11.28% CAGR during review period of 2016-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing end user industries in this region. Polycaprolactone polyol market is consolidated in the developed regions owing to strong government support for innovating and developing biodegradable polymers for sustainable lifestyle whereas, in the developing regions the market is fragmented with dominance of small manufacturer from the Asia-Pacific region.

Industry Segmentation:

The global polycaprolactone polyol market is segmented on the basis of Application, End User and Region. Based on application, polycaprolactone polyol market is segmented into foam, adhesive, coating, elastomer and others. In terms of end user, the market is segmented in to resin, footwear, automotive, pharmaceutical, printing and others. Based on regions, market is segmented into- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Polycaprolactone Polyol Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Latin America based on the region. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 30.10% in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.58% during the forecast period. Europe accounted second largest the market share in 2016 growing at CAGR of 11.48%. Moreover, North America is the third largest consumer of polycaprolactone polyol; accounted the market share in 2016 growing at CAGR of 11.18%. The demand for coating-based application of polycaprolactone polyol in North America is high, however the foam-based application dominates in rest of the world. If the government’s initiative for biodegradable plastics continues, the growth rate might increase the forecasted period.

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers and distributors of polycaprolactone polyol.

Manufacturers and distributors of polyurethane.

Manufacturers and distributors of coating, adhesives, elastomers and foam.

Suppliers and traders of polycaprolactone polyol.

Government, associations and industrial bodies.

Investors and Trade experts.

Consulting in chemical experts.

