Polycaprolactone Market: Thermoplastic Polyurethane Product to Generate Significant Revenues | TMR

As polycaprolactone is a biodegradable polymer that continues to witness significant demand for the production of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Wide application of TPU in various industries including medical device, painting, automotive industry, construction industry and packaging industry. Attributed to high degree of resistance to grease and oil, polycaprolactone is largely preferred over the other biodegradable polymers such as polyhydroxyalkanoates and polylactide (PLA). In addition, resistance to high elasticity and high abrasion has continued to boost sales of polycaprolactone among the TPU manufacturers globally.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global polycaprolactone market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2026.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35069

Manufacture of Drug Delivery Devices to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Demand for easy to manufacture and inexpensive drug delivery devices continues to increase among the end users. However, use of polycaprolactone in the implantable drug-delivery systems poses significant challenges such as low load bearing and slow rate of degradation features. Manufacturers of the medical devices are focusing on addressing these challenges and developing improved medical devices. Approval from FDA to use polycaprolactone in specific applications including sutures and drug delivery is expected to impact growth of the global market positively. As the need for wound dressing, surgical drapes, general purpose tubing, injection-molded devices and hospital bedding arises, demand for polyurethane continues to remain high in the healthcare industry.

Researchers are also focusing on introducing innovative techniques in order to lower the cost of polycaprolactone. Demand for the polycaprolactone pellets continue to remain high as it is increasingly used for the production of 3D printer extruder, filaments and plastics. As the cost of pellets continue to remain low as compared to microsphere and nanosphere, demand for pellet form of polycaprolactone continue to witness high sales.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35069

Demand to Remain High in Construction Industry

With the growing demand to maintain lower noise levels in the commercial properties, builders are increasingly turning to rigid polyurethane foams. The polyurethane foams are effective insulation materials that are used by the builders while constructing roof, wall, doors and windows insulation. Demand for polyurethane foams will further remain bound to increasing production of the air barrier sealants globally.

Builders are increasingly using polyurethane during the construction process as it allows preservation of the environment by reducing the usage of energy and conserving the natural resources. Growing need for enhanced versatility, durability, insulation properties and strength-to-weight ratios has revved up sales of the polycaprolactone in the global market. Application of polycaprolactone also allows design flexibility during the remodeling projects and new homes. These factors will continue to propel growth of the global polycaprolactone market.

For More Information Please Visit:

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/12/04/1220096/0/en/Polycaprolactone-Market-to-be-worth-US-300-Mn-by-the-end-of-2026-Transparency-Market-Research.html

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global polycaprolactone market include Perstorp Holdings A.B., Daicel Corporation, Shenzen Esun, Corbion, Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial, BASF SE, Durect Corporation, Haihang Industries Co., Ltd. and Polysciences, Inc.