Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR has compiled a new study on the PBT market and published a report titled, “PBT Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The PBT market report covers all the vital facets of the market including chemical industry landscape, PBT production data, PBT consumption trend and raw material landscape. The PBT market report also covers the market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that hold significant influence on the growth of the PBT market during the forecast 2018-2027.

PBT Marketplace Witnesses Improved Formulations for Efficient Laser Transmission Welding

Laser transmission welding is gaining center stage with the technique’s growing importance in commercial production of compact plastic parts used across industries including automotive, electronics and consumer electronics. Optical properties of plastic combined with process parameters determine the efficiency of laser transmission welding. Lower transparency of PBT has hindered optimum optical transmission, thereby resulting in low quality laser transmission welding.

In the past decade, there have been significant strides in the PBT marketplace wherein PBT manufacturers have ramped up their efforts to increase the transparency of PBT. Leading providers of polybutylene terephthalate have introduced PBT resins with improved transparency and optical properties that deliver better results in laser transmission welding.

Growing Applications in Automotive Sector to Sustain Future PBT Demand

Plastic polymers have become an integral part of automobiles wherein increasing demand for fuel efficiency, comfort and light-weight has further increase reliance on the plastic polymers. PBT remains the preferable choice of material for multiple electric components used in automobiles including connectors, sensors, control devices, switches, power sockets and transformer insulation.

In addition, increasing production of electric vehicles has generated the need for highly efficient and compact-sized electric components. Owing to PBT’s beneficial electrical, chemical, thermal and mechanical properties such as dimensional stability, high stiffness, and greater heat resistance, demand for PBT in the automotive sector is set to rise in the future.

Segmentation

The PBT market is carefully categorized into segments based on PBT production, consumption and end-user applications. The market structure thus derived includes PBT market segmentation based on applications and regional analysis.

Based on application, the PBT market is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer appliances, industrial, extrusion and others. A thorough analysis of these applications across regions and their market size forecast in terms of value and volume are covered.

The PBT market structure also covers market analysis for key global regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Each region is studied for consumption of PBT across applications as well as in key countries. Thorough country-wise analysis as such delivers the most credible and go-to forecast of the PBT market.

Competitive Landscape

The PBT market report provides the most comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape prevailing in the PBT marketplace. A thorough discussion on the PBT market players’ business strategies enables the readers to fathom the product offerings of different market players, the market size of key players and competitive scenario in the PBT marketplace.

Key companies profiled in the PBT market report include BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics, DSM Engineering Plastics, Lanxess AG, DuPont, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Polyplastics, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Celanese Corporation, Toray Industries, SipChem and others.

