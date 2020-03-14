Polyamide Resins Market Shows Speedy Growth | Major Drivers, Opportunities and Current Market Trends to 2029 | Solvay SA, Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Global Polyamide Resins Market: Introduction

Polyamide resins are a type of micro-molecular polycondesed compound, which prepared by the vegetable oil at the presence of unsaturated fatty acid dimer and polyamine. Polyamide resins have active groups, hydroxyl groups, and amide. Primarily, it acts as curing agent and plasticizer for epoxy resins due to having a wide range of properties such as – flexibility, water resistance, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, better insulation and adhesion properties, etc. The polyamide resins are available in pellets as well as liquid form.

On the basis of its functional group, polyamide resins have two types which are – dimer acid–based (DAB) polyamide resins and polyamide-epichlorohydrin resins. Polyamide resins have a wide range of application across numerous end-use industries such as automotive, chemical, fiber, textile, electronics and electrical, inks, and among others

Global Polyamide Resins Market: Market Dynamic

The versatility of the flexographic printing market is a key factor which fuels the growth of the global polyamide resins market. In spite of e-books and internet having increased tremendously from last decade, the demand for magazines, newspapers, books, is also growing on a sound rate. The demand from paper print sector will in turn fuel the global polyamide resins market growth. Additionally, polyamide resins demand is also expected to be augment form its use as a paper based packaging material whose end usage has rapidly grown in the recent times.

Polyamide resins have superior properties such as it provides the high clarity to the printing. Owing to this, polyamide resins mostly preferable in the flexographic printing inks. Other advantages associated with polyamide resins are – it enhances gel recovery, has effective anti-blocking properties, water resistance properties, ester resistance properties, etc. All aforementioned advantages further drive the global polyamide resins market over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2029.

However, the stringent environmental regulations on polyamide resins will hamper the global polyamide resins market growth. For instance, polyamide resins listed under the various regulations such as – Toxic Substances Control Act (USA), Domestic Substances List (Canada), The Philippine Inventory of Chemicals and Chemical Substances (Philippine), Australian Inventory of Chemical Substances (Australia), Existing and New Chemical Substances (Japan), and China’s chemical inventory of existing chemical substances, etc.

Global Polyamide Resins Market: Segmentation

The global polyamide resins market can be segmented on the basis of product type, product form, end-use industry, and regions. On the basis of product type, global polyamide resins market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Dimer Acid–Based (DAB) Polyamide Resins

Polyamide-epichlorohydrin Resins

On the basis of product forms, global polyamide resins market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Pellets

Liquids

On the basis of end-use industry, global polyamide resins market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Inks, Paints & coating

Automotive

Chemical

Fiber and Textile

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Polyamide Resins Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe is anticipated to be a significant platform for polyamide resins manufactures as it accounts around 60% market in term of label manufacturing which consumes ink in a huge volume. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth in term of polyamide resins primarily due to the growth in the automotive and chemical industry in the developing economies such as India and China.

The demand for polyamide resins expected to upsurge in developing economies due to increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyle which has increased the usage of packed food in these countries, growing retail industry, etc. Furthermore, North America and Middle East & Africa expected to grow at a moderate growth rate towards the end of the forecast period

Global Polyamide Resins Market: Industry Participants

The global polyamide resins market is a highly fragmented market owing to the presence of small as well as international market players at the regional level. Few of them are identified across the value chain of polyamide resins market which is – Solvay SA, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical holdings, The Ensinger Group, Merck KGaA, RI Chemical Corporation, Gabriel, MPD Industries Pvt. Limited, Arizona Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co., Ltd, Jinan Tongfa Resin Co., Ltd., RITEKS, Cytech Coatings Private Limited, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., and among others