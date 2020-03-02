Polyamide in E-Mobility Market: Increased Prices of Polyamide66 Due to Tight Supply May Hamper Adoption

The polyamide in e-mobility market has been analyzed in detail to offer definitive forecast insights on the market for the period 2018-28. This report is an exhaustive compilation of a detailed overview of polyamide in e-mobility market and analyzes the market in terms of market dynamics, macro and micro-economic determinants that shape market growth, also shedding light on other relevant factors that direct future prospects of the market trajectory.

With stocks of fossil fuels dwindling, coupled with irreversible implications of gas emissions from vehicles, the automotive industry is in the cusp of revolutionary alterations, with significant shift towards alternative powered vehicles, becoming ubiquitous globally. Besides rampant adoption across developed countries, fast emerging countries such as India in APAC region is one of the most promising hubs for electric vehicles, backed by favorable government protocols. A recent development marking the launch of National E-Mobility Program in India is a major milestone, identifying the country’s future prospects in e-mobility. This seismic shift towards e-vehicles also necessitates super lightweight turbocharged engines with robust built and excellent fuel efficiency, to achieve which high grade plastics such as polyamide has emerged as preferred building component. Demand upsurge for polyamide is synonymous with growing consumer preferences for e-mobility.

ON the back of favorable consumer acceptance of e-mobility, notable international automotive vendors are fast expanding their geographical presence across emerging economies in APAC region, thereby offering lucrative growth spots for polyamide manufacturers in the region. Polyamide is likely to experience relentless adoption in electric vehicles, on the back of its characteristic features such as superlative temperature resistance and flame inertness. In the light of surged demands across APAC, prominent polyamide manufacturers are banking upon diverse organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain industry significant. Arkema’s recent investment in facility expansion aligns with spiked demands for polyamide in China. Developments as such indicate burgeoning progress in polyamide in e-mobility market.

Despite escalated demands polyamide in e-mobility market is significantly constricted by uncertain supply and corresponding price rise. To offset such limitations, polyamide vendors are switching towards smarter alternatives and recycled polyamide compounds. With such dynamic initiatives in place, polyamide in e-mobility market is expected to remain highly lucrative in the coming years.

Polyamide in E-Mobility Market: Overview

The report aims to offer readers with ample competitive advantage and cues on market entry barriers, based on which aspiring market entrants as well as established players can drive profitable investment discretion. To aid readers’ understanding the report is systematically classified into detailed chapters. In its trailing sections the report also includes a detailed chapter on segmental analysis of polyamide in e-mobility market to offer veritable insights on segments’ historical and future growth estimations. Further in the course of the report readers are also enlightened about regional assessment of pivotal factors. The report also entails a country-wise assessment and forecast estimations for polyamide in e-mobility market.

Polyamide in E-Mobility Market: Competition Landscape

This section of the report offers a detailed section on key contributors in polyamide in e-mobility market. A dashboard view of each of the mentioned profiles complete with detailed insights on their respective SWOT analysis along with detailed assessment of their product portfolio, market contribution, as well as recent developments have been slated to aid readers’ understanding about the competition spectrum.

Polyamide suppliers in e-mobility featured in the report are Arkema SA, Lanxess AG, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, EMS Group, and UBE Industries Ltd. Component manufactures featured in the report are Ashok Minda Group, CIE Automotive, Teijin Limited, Flex-N-Gate, IAC Group LLC, Magna International, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, and Nifco Inc.

