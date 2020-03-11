Polyamide 12 Market by Type, by Mechanism, by Application, by Geography – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2019 – 2023

Market Segmentation

The global polyamide 12 market has been segmented on the basis of process, application, and region.

Based on process, the global polyamide 12 market has been divided into extrusion, injection molding, and compounding. Extrusion method accounted for the major share due to improved processing technique and easy drawn of required products.

On the basis of application, the global polyamide 12 market has been categorized into automotive, packaging, electrical and electronics, coating, sports, medical, oil & gas, and others. The automotive segment dominated the market with the increasing need for strong, durable, high performance, and lightweight polymer.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the global polyamide 12 market are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema Group (France), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), EMS-Grivory (Switzerland), UBE Industries (Japan), Plastim Ltd (UK), AGIPLAST (Italy), and CASTELLO ITALIA SRL (Italy).

Market Overview

Polyamide 12 is an important subgroup of thermoplastics for high-performance applications. It offers superficial properties of hardness and flexibility, higher impact strength at cold temperature, low density, and high chemical and solvent resistant. Automotive is one among the major application of polyamide 12 for reducing the vehicle weight and offers high mechanical strength.

Packaging application of polyamide 12 is majorly used in the food industry. It has also found an innovative use in the oil & gas industry for laying offshore pipelines. The increasing demand for lightweight and heat-resistant materials for shoe application is also expected to be a major factor driving market growth. The technicalities and processing method increase product quality and offer high-performance features.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global polyamide 12 market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share of the global polyamide 12 market. High investment in China for developing high-performance plastics leads to the growth of the Asian market.

North America and Europe are the other significant regional markets for polyamide 12. Most of the countries in these regions are focused on R&D investments to bolster the demand for new applications.

