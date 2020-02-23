Polyacrylamides 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from China. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China. China has a unshakable status in this industry, like PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals. As to Europe, SNF and BASF lead the industry

From polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

The worldwide market for Polyacrylamides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 4800 million US$ in 2024, from 3500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Polyacrylamides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SNF Group

PetroChina Daqing

Kemira

BASF

Shandong Polymer

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Tianrun

ASHLAND

Zhengzhou Zhengli

NALCO

Anhui Jucheng

Dia-Nitrix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas Extraction

Mining

Paints & Coasting

Agriculture

Others

