Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2019 to 2024

Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market research is provided on past, current and anticipated market situations, market drivers, trends driving it, and the challenges faced by the market which will help in deciding corporate strategy, product strategy, marketing strategy and sales strategy.

Furthermore, the report provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. On the basis of segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.

Poly (ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic in the PAEK (Poly Aryl Ether Ketone) family, with high heat resistance, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high mechanical loads.

Scope of the Report:

The global production of PEKK increased from 329 MT in 2013 to 511 MT in 2017 at an average annual growth rate of more than 11.72%. Europe is the biggest manufacturing base with the production market share of 63.8 % in 2017 followed by India. Arkema is the global leader. In the next five years, the global production of PEKK will maintain 7.25% average annual growth rate.

The PEKK is mainly used in aerospace, automotive industry and medical industry. Using 3D printing techniques such as selective laser sintering (SLS), PEKK components with complex geometries and unique shapes can be manufactured rapidly without molds or dies. With the development of 3D printing technology, there will be an increasing demand of PEKK in the next few years. EU and North America are the main consumption markets.

This industry is monopolized by a few companies such as Arkema and Rallis, while Rallis supply PEKK mainly for Cytec Solvay Group. In China, Kaisheng New Materials is the only manufacturer and the first one to break the technology monopoly. OPM is a recognized leader in high performance additive manufacturing.

Although sales of PEKK brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PEKK field abruptly.

The market is largely fragmented and the vast majority of the players functioning in the global Poly (Ether-ketone-ketone) (PEKK) market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development, therefore making them seize a larger share of the market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Arkema, Rallis, Kaisheng New Materials, OPM, Polymics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:: Electrophilic substitution, Nucleophilic substitution

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:: Aerospace, Automotive Industry, Medical Industry, Others, ,

