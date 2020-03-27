Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Global Share, Sales, Size Estimation, Industry Benefits, Upcoming Developments, Business Predictions and Future Investments 2022

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market size is expected to grow at ~5.09% CAGR by 2022. The Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market is expected to register a steady growth of 5.09% over the forecasted period. The prominent factors fuelling the growth of global poly aluminum chloride market are, increasing use of poly aluminum chloride in waste water treatment application along with rising demand of paper sizing chemicals in paper industry which is expected to augment the market growth of poly aluminum chloride. Apart from the above mentioned factors, alum is substituted by poly aluminum chloride which is poised to be the major driving factor for the market growth in coming years. Additionally, various companies are investing in R&D in-order to develop the PAC to provide lucrative opportunity to key players. However, poor infrastructure for water and effluent treatments in developing economies can put restraint to growth of Poly Aluminum Chloride Market.

Segment Analysis:

The Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market has been segmented into types. On the basis of form, the market has been divided into liquid and solid. In terms of value, liquid accounted for the largest market share of 86.00% in 2015, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. Solid was the second largest market in 2015, valued at USD 83.0 Million in 2015; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90%. In various developing regions, they are widely used and contains Al2O3 with 10-13% in liquid form and in solid the most widely used contains Al2O3 with 30% specification. Global Aluminum Chloride Market has witnessed a prospective growth over the last few years and as per MRFR analysis the market will retain the same growth rate during the forecasted period.

On Basis of Application, the market has been segmented into water treatment, paper industry, coated additives, oil & gas and others. In terms of volume, water treatment dominated the market with a share of 55.45%, having accounted for 765.50 ‘000 Tons in 2015 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.14% from 2015 to 2020. Paper Industry, the second largest segment with market share of 17.17% in 2015, and it is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.50%. The market for water treatment has been expanding at healthy growth rate owing to, food and energy resources are emerging as increasingly important in world owing to rapid urbanization, industrialization and agriculture growth. Due to this, a need for waste water treatment is essential for safety of environment. Every day almost 300 gallons of water is wasted from every household which accounts for more than 60% of indoor use. This waste water is treated with chemicals to supply fresh water for drinking and cleaning purposes. Moreover, increasing industrial and agriculture waste water is expected to increase the demand for water treatment chemicals. Different chemicals used for water treatment are algaecides, biocides, coagulants, boiler water chemicals, flocculants, oxidants, pH conditioners and others. Among them, poly aluminum chloride serves as an efficient flocculent and coagulant. PAC helps the impurities to flocculate or coagulate in the water purification process. Further, with technological advancement once they are precipitated, effluents are removed. In recent years, alum, which forms large flocculent in water is substituted by poly aluminum chloride as it is easy to coagulate-flocculate impurities. To cater the needs of growing population and increasing awareness about safe drinking water due to involvement of government and environmental bodies, the demand of poly aluminum chloride in developing countries is high.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, The Asia-Pacific Poly Aluminum Chloride Market was valued at USD 290 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. This market has the largest market share worldwide. China has the largest market share, and is also the fastest-growing regional market for poly aluminum chloride in Asia-Pacific; Japan comes as a close second, in both these areas. By application terms, the water treatment and paper industry segment is the largest segment, as well as the fastest growing one. On the other hand, the municipal water treatment segment is the largest and the fastest-growing application area for water treatment chemicals in this region.

Europe is the second largest market and holds the market of 21% in 2016. In terms of form segment, the market of Europe is growing at the CAGR of 5.10% Germany accounted for the largest market share in 2015, with a market value of USD 53.5 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. UK was the second-largest market in 2015, valued at USD 27.4 Million in 2015; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.39%. North America region is the third largest market followed by Latin America and Middle East.

