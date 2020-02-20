Poly Aluminum Chloride 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.10% and Forecast to 2022

Poly aluminum chloride is an inorganic polymer with the general formula AlnCl(3n-m) (OH)m and is available in liquid and solid forms. It is primarily used in water and sewage water treatment applications.

The analysts forecast the global poly aluminum chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global poly aluminum chloride market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Airedale Chemical

• Feralco AB

• GEO

• Grasim

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

• Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development

Market driver

• Increasing use of poly aluminum chloride as a substitute for alum

Market challenge

• Increasing cost of storage

Market trend

• Stringent government regulations on treatment of water effluents

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Wastewater treatment – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Paper industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Cosmetic additive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Oil and gas– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• APAC– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Airedale Chemical

• Feralco AB

• GEO

• Grasim

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

• Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development

..…..Continued