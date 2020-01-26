Polo Shirt Market makes it a Booming industry according to following research report: 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Polo Shirt Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.

The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie and Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polo Shirt market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5710 million by 2024, from US$ 5060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polo Shirt business

Segmentation by product type

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

Segmentation by application:

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

In Global market, the top players include

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie and Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

Thom Browne

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

