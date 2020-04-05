Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Industry Research Report

Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Report: Information by Product Type (Surveillance Systems, Communication Systems, Weapon Systems, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)), by Weapon Type (Lethal and Non-Lethal), by Equipment Type (Hand Gun, Batons, Body Armor, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)—Forecast till 2025

Police and law enforcement equipment are essential tools provided to law enforcement officers to handle critical situations and ensure public safety. It includes lethal and non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment, and communication & surveillance systems.

The growing demand for non-lethal weapons in different law enforcement agencies and armed forces is driving the growth of this market. Likewise, increased adoption of body-worn cameras to perceived benefits such as improved evidence documentation and augmented accountability and transparency is also contributing to growth. However, barriers to the adoption of new technologies are one of the major challenges for this market to grow.

Police and law enforcement equipment market based on region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in North America is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period, as it is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of law enforcement equipment.

Key Players

The key players in the Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market are 3M (U.S.), Aeryon Labs (Canada), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (U.S.), B&T AG (Switzerland), Digital Ally (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Heckler & Koch (U.S.), Lamperd Less Lethal (Canada), Maverick Drone Systems (U.S.), and Safariland LLC (U.S.).

Key Insights



Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global police and law enforcement equipment market, tracking three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global police and law enforcement equipment market by product type, weapon type, equipment type, and region.

Product Type

Weapon Systems

Detection and Surveillance Systems

Communication Systems

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Weapon Type

Lethal

Non-Lethal

Equipment Type

Handgun

Batons

Body Armor

Body-Worn Camera

Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

