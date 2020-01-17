POINT-OF-USE WATER PURIFIERS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Point-of-use systems filter water at the “point” where water is being used and is installed at a single water connection, typically under the sink in the kitchen or bathroom. The most common type of point-of-use system is a reverse osmosis drinking water system.

The increase in water pollution, the increase in urban population, the increased health awareness of young people, and the strict management guidelines established to limit drinking water pollution are expected to drive the development of the water treatment system market.

The global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

Philips

Pentair

GE Water & Process Technologies

O. Smith

Culligan International

Amway

Advanced Purification Engineering

General Ecology

Watts Premier

Unilever

Brita

Eureka Forbes

HaloSource

Kent RO System

Market size by Product

Gravity Purifier

UV Purifier

RO Purifier

Market size by End User

Residential

Commercial

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3620415-global-point-of-use-water-purifiers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Point-of-Use Water Purifiers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Gravity Purifier

1.4.3 UV Purifier

1.4.4 RO Purifier

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Revenue by Product

4.3 Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 3M Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Recent Development

11.2 Philips

11.2.1 Philips Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Philips Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Philips Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.2.5 Philips Recent Development

11.3 Pentair

11.3.1 Pentair Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Pentair Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Pentair Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.3.5 Pentair Recent Development

11.4 GE Water & Process Technologies

11.4.1 GE Water & Process Technologies Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 GE Water & Process Technologies Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 GE Water & Process Technologies Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.4.5 GE Water & Process Technologies Recent Development

11.5 A.O. Smith

11.5.1 A.O. Smith Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 A.O. Smith Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 A.O. Smith Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.5.5 A.O. Smith Recent Development

11.6 Culligan International

11.6.1 Culligan International Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Culligan International Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Culligan International Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.6.5 Culligan International Recent Development

11.7 Amway

11.7.1 Amway Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Amway Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Amway Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.7.5 Amway Recent Development

11.8 Advanced Purification Engineering

11.8.1 Advanced Purification Engineering Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Advanced Purification Engineering Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Advanced Purification Engineering Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.8.5 Advanced Purification Engineering Recent Development

11.9 General Ecology

11.9.1 General Ecology Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 General Ecology Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 General Ecology Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.9.5 General Ecology Recent Development

11.10 Watts Premier

11.10.1 Watts Premier Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Watts Premier Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Watts Premier Point-of-Use Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.10.5 Watts Premier Recent Development

11.11 Unilever

11.12 Brita

11.13 Eureka Forbes

11.14 HaloSource

11.15 Kent RO System

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3620415-global-point-of-use-water-purifiers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com