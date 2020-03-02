According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is anticipated to reach USD 34.6 billion by 2025.

Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics, are medical devices or tools that helps to diagnose the disease in patient’s community, usually outside of clinical labs. The point of care allows earlier diagnostics of disease and to improve the health status of patients. The point of care diagnostics can help to save patient’s expenses by early and accurate diagnosis of disease, and by reducing unnecessary travel to clinic.

The point of care diagnostics helps to improve early and correct detection of disease. The point of care diagnostics is composed of approved tests that are carried out near the patient and self-test/at home (over the counter). The point of care diagnostics test requires few seconds for the result and do not require permanent dedicated space in a clinical laboratory. The point of care diagnostics test includes small labs near ICUs at hospitals that perform rapid tests.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, along with rising awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to drive the growth of point of care diagnostics market are key factors responsible for the growth of point of care diagnostics market globally. Moreover, growing research and development expenditure by top players of the point of care diagnostics market is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, high expenditure for product development and stringent regulatory environment may hamper the growth of market.

The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of prescription, end user, and by region. By product type, the global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market is further segmented into cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, glucose monitoring kits, coagulation monitoring kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, hematology testing kits, cholesterol test strips, drugs-of-abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, and other point of care testing kits. The infectious disease segment by product type in the global point of care diagnostics market is estimated to grow at high pace during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as AIDS and HIV globally is expected to propel the growth of segment in the global point of care diagnostics market.

By end user, the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is further segmented into professional diagnostics centers, research laboratories home care settings, and others. On the basis of end user, the professional diagnostics segment accounted major share in the global point of care diagnostics market. The professional diagnostics centers segment comprises outpatient healthcare settings, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers. The home care settings segment by end user is estimated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for diagnostics tools are home is expected to propel the growth of global point of care diagnostics test market globally.

The key players operating in global Point of Care (PoC) diagnostics market includes Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Johnson & Johnson, Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, and Nova Biomedical among others. The increasing investment in research and development activities across the top players is expected to propel the growth of market in the global point of care diagnostics market.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Insights

3.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics– Industry snapshot

3.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market dynamics

3.3.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Industry trends

4. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Product Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Cardio Metabolic Monitoring Kits

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.2.2. HBA1C testing kits,

4.2.3. Electrolytes Testing Kits/Blood Gas

4.2.4. Cardiac Markers

4.2.5. LIPID Testing Kits

4.3. Infectious Disease Testing Kits

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.3.2. HIV Testing Kits

4.3.3. Influenza Testing Kits

4.3.4. Hepatitis C Testing Kits

4.3.5. Tropical Diseases Testing Kits

4.3.6. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing kits

4.3.7. Respiratory Infections Testing Kits

4.3.8. Others

4.4. Glucose Monitoring Kits

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.5. Coagulation Monitoring Kits

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.5.2. Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Kits

4.5.3. PT/INR Testing Kits

4.6. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.6.2. Fertility Testing Kits

4.6.3. Pregnancy Testing Kits

4.7. Tumor/Cancer Markers

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.8. Urinalysis Testing Kits

4.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.9. Hematology Testing Kits

4.9.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.10. Cholesterol Test Strips

4.10.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.11. Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits

4.11.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.12. Fecal Occult Testing Kits

4.12.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.13. Other Testing Kits

4.13.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Mode of Prescription

5.1. Key findings

5.2. OTC Testing Kits

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.3. Prescription Based Testing Kits

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Professional Diagnostics Centers

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.2.2. Outpatient Healthcare Settings

6.2.3. Hospitals

6.2.4. Ambulatory Care Centers

6.3. Research Laboratories

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.4. Home Care Settings

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

7. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.6. Mexico

7.2.6.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.6.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.6.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6. Japan

7.4.6.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.4. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.5. Brazil

7.5.5.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.5.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.5.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Product Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by Mode of Prescription(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6.3. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market by End User (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Type Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Roche Diagnostics

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5289

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]