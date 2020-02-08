POINT-OF-CARE GENETIC TESTING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Point-of-Care Genetic Testing market, analyzes and researches the Point-of-Care Genetic Testing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Abbott (US)
Roche (Switzerland)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Cepheid (US)
IQuum (US)
Biocartis (Switzerland)
Idaho Technologies (US)
Optigene (UK)
Lumora (UK)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3185975-global-point-of-care-genetic-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
POCT Cancer Kits
Molecular POC Kits
POCT In Antibiotic Therapies
Assay Cartridge
Other
Market segment by Application, Point-of-Care Genetic Testing can be split into
Diagnostic Labs
Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry
Academic Institutions
Other
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Contents
Global Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Point-of-Care Genetic Testing
1.1 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Overview
1.1.1 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market by Type
1.3.1 POCT Cancer Kits
1.3.2 Molecular POC Kits
1.3.3 POCT In Antibiotic Therapies
1.3.4 Assay Cartridge
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Diagnostic Labs
1.4.2 Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry
1.4.3 Academic Institutions
1.4.4 Other
2 Global Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Abbott (US)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Roche (Switzerland)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Cepheid (US)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 IQuum (US)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Biocartis (Switzerland)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Idaho Technologies (US)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Optigene (UK)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Lumora (UK)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Point-of-Care Genetic Testing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Point-of-Care Genetic Testing
5 United States Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3185975-global-point-of-care-genetic-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com