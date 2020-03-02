Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD):

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Roche

Abbott

BioMérieux

Abaxis

Siemens Healthineers

QIAGEN

Danaher

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

Quidel

Trinity Biotech

Sekisui Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Becton Dickinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Coagulation

Fertility

Cardiac markers

Primary care systems

Hematology

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratory

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Glucose Testing

1.4.3 Hb1Ac Testing

1.4.4 Infectious Disease Testing

1.4.5 Coagulation

1.4.6 Fertility

1.4.7 Cardiac markers

1.4.8 Primary care systems

1.4.9 Hematology

1.4.10 Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

1.4.11 Feces

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Clinics

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

1.5.5 Laboratory

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size

2.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Roche

12.1.1 Roche Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.1.4 Roche Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Roche Recent Development

12.2 Abbott

12.2.1 Abbott Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.2.4 Abbott Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Abbott Recent Development

12.3 BioMérieux

12.3.1 BioMérieux Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.3.4 BioMérieux Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BioMérieux Recent Development

12.4 Abaxis

12.4.1 Abaxis Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.4.4 Abaxis Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Abaxis Recent Development

12.5 Siemens Healthineers

12.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

12.6 QIAGEN

12.6.1 QIAGEN Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.6.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 QIAGEN Recent Development

12.7 Danaher

12.7.1 Danaher Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.7.4 Danaher Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Danaher Recent Development

12.8 Instrumentation Laboratory

12.8.1 Instrumentation Laboratory Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.8.4 Instrumentation Laboratory Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Instrumentation Laboratory Recent Development

12.9 Nova Biomedical

12.9.1 Nova Biomedical Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.9.4 Nova Biomedical Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development

12.10 Quidel

12.10.1 Quidel Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

12.10.4 Quidel Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Quidel Recent Development

12.11 Trinity Biotech

12.12 Sekisui Diagnostics

12.13 OraSure Technologies

12.14 Johnson & Johnson

12.15 Becton Dickinson

Continuous…

