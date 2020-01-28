PoE Injectors Market – Supports Growth due to Investments in Infrastructure

The global PoE injectors market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the PoE injectors market growth during the said period.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume shipments (Mn units), across different geographies.

PoE devices are primarily used at corporate offices for flexible, easier, and faster mode of communication. There is need for less wired and easily accessible PoE switches/devices in residential areas as well. Currently, there is increasing trend of usage of PoE device in residential apartments.

PoE devices are rapidly growing and are being installed in residential apartments. The advantages of PoE devices such as simple cabling, reduced installation cost, safety and convenience, and convenient maintenance makes the system reliable and trustworthy. These advantages and features make the PoE market attractive, and usage of the device is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period.

Demand for resilient and secure infrastructure is crucial as governments and private organizations are also looking for advanced technologies for improved security. Continuous investments in infrastructure such as railways, roads, airports, and communication networks are fuelling the demand for video surveillance and VSaaS solutions, thereby boosting the PoE injectors market.

Burgeoning modern retail outlets and hospitality sector is expected to increase the demand for CCTV cameras during the forecast timeline. Surveillance is an important task in order to prevent shoplifting and also to keep a tab on other activities of attendants and customers in each sector, thereby indirectly fueling the PoE injector market.

The PoE injectors market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, installation, end-use, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into single port midspan and multi-port midspan. By application, the PoE injectors industry is classified into connectivity, security & access control, lighting control, infotainment, and others.

By installation, the industry is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Corporate offices, healthcare facilities, retail, communication, other industrial sectors, and residential sectors are the end-use industries.