Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Pod Vapes Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2018-2027 | Key Players are Japan Tobacco Inc., Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co Ltd., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the pod vapes market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global pod vapes market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2027.

The pod vapes market is likely to remain moderately fragmented with leading market players focusing on their product portfolio expansion and R&D-driven collaboration with mid-sized companies that offer innovative and state-of-the-art products. Moreover, companies are striving towards integrating advanced electronics into newer models, in a bid to provide improved battery life and substantially reduce the levels of nicotine. Some of the key developments in the pod vapes market have been listed below:

To capitalize on the growing demand for cigarette alternatives, British American Tobacco Plc launched its first-ever vaping device Vype iSwitch in the UK, in 2018.

Imperial Tobacco, a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands added Myblu to its range of blu e-cigarettes line. Myblu was branded as a high-performance pod vape which requires only 20 minutes to fully recharge and offers unique features such as one-step click and go which allows consumers to switch between flavors instantly.

FlavourArt srl, a leader in the production of e-cigarette flavors announced it would be investing more than 4 million euros in expanding and upgrading its manufacturing capabilities. The company revealed that the investments will be used for expanding production sites, research and development, and marketing and sales.

With concerns surrounding the high levels of nicotine concentration in vape pods on the rise, JUUL announced the launch of new e-cigarette flavors with 40 percent less nicotine. The company will be launching two flavors namely Virginia tobacco and mint with less concentration of nicotine.

With demand for cigarette alternatives on the rise, Altria Inc. acquired a 35% stake in JUUL at the valuation of US$ 12.8 billion in December 2018.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Japan Tobacco Inc. and Shenzhen iSmoka Electronics Co Ltd. Other companies operating in the pod vapes market are Shenzhen Joye Technology Co Ltd., Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co Ltd., and Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Pod vapes have gained widespread popularity among high school and college students. According to a recent report by the National Institutes of Health, the number of 12th graders using pod vapes increased by more than 37% in 2018. Aggressive marketing through social media platforms and the introduction of various flavors including orange, mint, coffee, Bavarian cream, and cotton candy, have been driving the popularity of pod vapes in the recent past. On the other hand, consumers looking to quit smoking are switching to pod vapes for their nicotine intake. According to recent studies, pod vapes are relatively less harmful than normal cigarettes and have a lower concentration of toxic chemicals that can lead to the development of cancer and other health conditions. Pod vapes combined with other therapies are being marketed as an effective solution to help people quit smoking.

Nicotine Salts to Augur Well for Pod Vapes Sales

Nicotine salts are gradually gaining traction in the pod vapes market with manufacturers preferring the use of these salts over e-liquids. Increasing the concentration of nicotine in normal vape juices are associated with throat infections and diseases. Nicotine salts have emerged as a comparably safer alternative for providing higher levels of nicotine concentration while easing the sensation on the throat. Additionally, combining nicotine salts with benzoic acid is allowing manufacturers to reduce the size of pod vapes comprehensively, as these facilitate reducing pH levels and the temperature required for its vaporization. The combination also allows for the efficient absorption of nicotine in blood inducing a sensation equivalent to smoking a cigarette.

Pod Vapes Sales Surge as Legalization of Marijuana and CBD Gains Momentum

Pod vapes sales are expected to significantly benefit from marijuana and CBD legalization that has been gaining increased palpability. Numerous researches have suggested that marijuana and CBD hold potential in relieving pain, reducing depression and anxiety, alleviating symptoms related to cancer, managing & treating neurological diseases, and improving cardiovascular health. Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with CBD and marijuana is causing an increase in the demand for legalization of these substances around the world. While Canada became the second country in history to legalize recreational use of cannabis, a growing number of states in the USA are decriminalizing the use of medical marijuana. Further, the United States Government legalized the production of CBD from hemp farming in 2018. This is likely to pave gateways to lucrative opportunities for pod vapes manufacturers, who are already marketing products such as CBD oil, e-juices and THC vape juices in the US and Canada.

