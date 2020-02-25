The report studies the “Pod Vapes Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2027. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Pod Vapes Market Insights and Major Trends Encouraging Growth Until the End of 2027”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global Market in the near future.

Request Free Sample Report Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3062

Pod vapes have gained widespread popularity among high school and college students. According to a recent report by the National Institutes of Health, the number of 12th graders using pod vapes increased by more than 37% in 2018. Aggressive marketing through social media platforms and the introduction of various flavors including orange, mint, coffee, Bavarian cream, and cotton candy, have been driving the popularity of pod vapes in the recent past. On the other hand, consumers looking to quit smoking are switching to pod vapes for their nicotine intake. According to recent studies, pod vapes are relatively less harmful than normal cigarettes and have a lower concentration of toxic chemicals that can lead to the development of cancer and other health conditions. Pod vapes combined with other therapies are being marketed as an effective solution to help people quit smoking.

Pod vapes sales are expected to significantly benefit from marijuana and CBD legalization that has been gaining increased palpability. Numerous researches have suggested that marijuana and CBD hold potential in relieving pain, reducing depression and anxiety, alleviating symptoms related to cancer, managing & treating neurological diseases, and improving cardiovascular health. Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with CBD and marijuana is causing an increase in the demand for legalization of these substances around the world. While Canada became the second country in history to legalize recreational use of cannabis, a growing number of states in the USA are decriminalizing the use of medical marijuana. Further, the United States Government legalized the production of CBD from hemp farming in 2018.

Multiple health conditions have been linked with pod vapes, such as respiratory diseases, increased risk of cancer, and frequent manifestation of asthma attacks. Moreover, recent studies allude increasing susceptibility of addiction to other drugs trailing nicotine addiction, which has raised concerns regarding health impacts of pod vapes. Regulatory authorities worldwide are imposing stringent regulations on pod vapes. The American Food and Drug Administration recently considered banning pod vapes and other e-cigarettes to curb their use among teenagers.

Browse Full report with TOC: https://www.factmr.com/report/3062/pod-vapes-market

Pod vapes are portable vaping systems consisting of cartridges or pods instead of the traditional atomizer or tank which contains e-liquid or vape juices rich in nicotine. The vape juices vaporize on heating and produce a sensation of smoking because of which pod vapes are popular among smokers.

The report on pod vapes market provides valuable and in-depth insights into the pod vapes market. Further, the report on pod vapes market highlights the key factors that impact the performance of the pod vapes market. Additionally, all the macro and microeconomic factors influencing the performance of the pod vapes market have also been propounded in the report.

An exhaustive and robust research methodology was employed during the compilation of the report on pod vapes market. The information about the pod vapes market presented in the report was obtained through a two-step research process consisting of primary and secondary researches.

Interviewing experts from the pod vapes market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying press releases, pod vapes market trade journals, paid sources, and other related publications. Results from both the steps were cross-referenced to form an authentic forecast of the pod vapes market.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3062

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/