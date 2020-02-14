Pneumonia Market Key Trends, Current and Future Players

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Pneumonia Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017” to its huge collection of research reports.

Pneumonia is a common lung infection caused by a variety of microorganisms such as bacteria, virus, fungi and parasites. In pneumonia the air sacs of lungs that are known as alveoli are filled with fluid or pus causing inflammation. The common symptoms of pneumonia are cough with phlegm, sneezing, sore throat, chills, fever and trouble in breathing.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for pneumonia disorders. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Community Acquired Pneumonia, Hospital Acquired Pneumonia and Ventilator Associated Pneumonia and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Community acquired pneumonia is pneumonia contracted by a person who has had little contact with the healthcare system, with common symptoms including cough, fever and shortness of breath. Risk factors include chronic lung disease, cigarette smoking, immune system problems and surgery.

Hospital acquired pneumonia refers to any pneumonia contracted by a patient in a hospital at least 48-72 hours after being admitted. Signs and symptoms include malaise, fever, chills, rigor, cough, dyspnea, and chest pain, but in ventilated patients, pneumonia usually manifests as worsening oxygenation and increased tracheal secretions.

Finally, ventilator associated pneumonia is pneumonia that occurs in people who are on mechanical ventilation breathing machines in hospitals. As such the disease typically affects critically ill patients and increases the risk of mortality. Signs and symptoms include fever or low body temperature, new purulent sputum and hypoxemia.

The size of these pipelines ranges from 20 products in community acquired pneumonia to 39 in hospital acquired pneumonia. Across all three of these indications bacterial targets such as DNA gyrase and ribosomal DNA are the most common targets, closely reflecting the current treatment landscape of these diseases.

Scope

– Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for pneumonia therapeutics?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of pneumonia?

