Pneumatic Rollers Market Steady Development to be Witnessed by the end of 2028

With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the pneumatic rollers market in the coming years.

Hydrostatic transmission (HST) or hydrostatic wheel drive is largely preferred in compaction equipment such as pneumatic rollers over gear transmission as HST offers rapid alterations in speed ratio. There is a likelihood of efficiency being compromised with using hydrostatic wheel drive, however, it is offset with enhance maneuverability allowing the pneumatic rollers to operate over a wide range of speed/torque ratios. Various manufacturers have recently been integrating hydrostatic wheel drive in their pneumatic rollers, to name a few:

BOMAG has introduced new soil pneumatic rollers with hydrostatic four-wheel drive. This variant includes sealed frame design. The new BC462EB pneumatic roller have been introduced in the North America market

Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation has introduced PT220 pneumatic roller with hydrostatic drive that offer smooth operation. It includes double drum vibratory compactors that enable perfect mat with appropriate pressure. With hydrostatic drive in PT220 pneumatic rollers, efficient transition between reverse and forward direction is possible without damaging the mat

Case Construction has come up with SV series pneumatic rollers that use three hydrostatic drives to impart motion to the drum and rear wheels. This axle-free design has facilitated minimization of hood height enhancing visibility and efficiency

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are intensifying their security measures on the back of increasing theft rates of pneumatic rollers. Various leaders in compaction technology have steeped-up their security markings on their range of pneumatic rollers in response to consistency in theft rates since the past couple of years. Construction Equipment Security and Registration (CESAR) has become a viable option for manufacturers of pneumatic rollers since 2008 till date. Though equipment theft has been reduced by over 60% since 2007, however, CEA predicts that theft cannot be completely eliminated. This remains a key challenge for manufacturers and CESAR can act as a theft deterrent. According to Construction Equipment Association (CEA), it is advisable for manufacturers of pneumatic rollers to implement CESAR to avoid further theft possibilities.

Transportation infrastructure plays a vital role in managing export and imports of goods across various industries, in turn contributing to the economic development of countries. In developing economies infrastructure projects are increasing at a substantial rate, particularly construction of roads, railways, and dams. Pneumatic rollers are extensively being used in road construction projects as they provide improved static penetration relocating the particles in turn enhancing the density after asphalt application. According to Global Road Map – an alliance of environmentalists, scientists, geographers and agricultural specialist – by end of 2050, new road construction of more than 25 million kilometers is anticipated. This is likely to drive the demand for pneumatic rollers in the forthcoming years.

Small and medium size contractors are more inclined toward using rented construction equipment such as pneumatic rollers owing to their high initial cost. Using rented pneumatic rollers on project basis can facilitate significant cost reductions of construction projects, in turn enhancing profitability. Dealers of pneumatic rollers can lease out pneumatic rollers as well as provide customization options based on project requirements along with technical assistance. Moreover, dealers in compaction equipment rental space can provide contractors with advanced pneumatic rollers at reasonable pricing.

Safety of personnel operating pneumatic rollers has gained significant importance on the back of increasing accidents and fatalities associate with compaction equipment. According to NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) it is imperative for manufacturers of pneumatic rollers to ensure operator safety by providing sufficient training, integrating pneumatic rollers with ROPS (Roll-Over Protective Structures) and seat belts in pneumatic rollers. Against this backdrop, companies are introducing pneumatic rollers with advanced safety for operators, which is likely to influence the growth of the pneumatic rollers market in the coming years. For instance, Caterpillar Inc., a new pneumatic roller with operator that seat that can rotate 360 degrees can ensure higher operator safety.

