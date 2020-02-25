Pneumatic Equipment Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018–2028

Pneumatic Equipment Market Insights

Expanding Horizons in Healthcare and Food Sectors

Pneumatic equipment market has been gaining significant traction because of its utilization in nearly every field and broad application in the end-user industries. The use of pressurized gas for motion is called pneumatics, and upon compressing atmospheric air, there are equipment that can efficiently maintain a sustainable supply. The equipment that carry out such mechanisms to obtain movement are pneumatic equipment. Various pneumatic equipment are included in the pneumatic equipment market such as pneumatic valves, actuators, fittings, etc. These pneumatic equipment are an integral part of electronics, metalworking, chemicals, life sciences, material handling and many more industries. Pneumatic equipment market has also been observed to expand its horizons in food and beverage as well as healthcare industries.

Pneumatic equipment like pneumatic actuators are widely used in healthcare applications like surgeries and MRI. Pneumatic tube systems are also being used extensively to transport drugs, prescriptions, patient notes, etc. in the hospitals, thereby driving the pneumatic equipment market.

Growing Automation in Industries to Drive the Pneumatic Equipment Market

Construction and mining industries are benefitting highly through pneumatic equipment such as energy efficient pneumatic actuators that save nearly 2% compressed air. With applications in almost every sector, pneumatic equipment market is expected to showcase robust growth in the near future. There have also been several innovations in the technology for pneumatic sealing, further aiding the pneumatic equipment market sales.

Increasing globalization and urbanization has induced significant changes in consumer lifestyle across the globe. The expensive products like virtual reality stimulators also deploy pneumatic equipment such as valves, actuators and power drives. Pneumatic equipment like power engines and motors are booming in the global market because of their broad use in the automation industry. The manufacturing sector in the developing economies such as China and India have witnessed a rapid development accounting for an appreciable growth rate. The pneumatic equipment market has, therefore, a positive effect because of its penetration in the modern world manufacturing industry. However, the rise of electrical solutions is emerging as a challenge for the pneumatic equipment market due to their capability to fulfill the same requirements as in pneumatic equipment.

Pneumatic Equipment to Penetrate in Broad Range of End-user Industries

Pneumatic equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use and region. The product types include pneumatic valves, actuators, Filters, Regulators and Lubricators (FRL), fittings and other pneumatic equipment. Among all the pneumatic equipment product types, the actuators have been reported to account for leading share in sales. On the basis of end-users, the pneumatic equipment market is classified into, automotive, food processing and packaging, chemicals, plastics, and oil, semiconductors and electronics, material handling and assembly, metalworking, paper and printing, wood and ceramic, healthcare, life sciences, aerospace and defense and others. The penetration of pneumatic equipment in chemicals and metal working industry is very high as compared to other industries. Material handling industry also deploys a wide range of pneumatic equipment among the other end-use industries. Pneumatic equipment is also likely to gain traction in the healthcare and food processing industry owing to the increasing use of automation in these industries.

Developing Economies to Continue Dominance

In terms of regions, the pneumatic equipment market has been broadly divided into seven regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Despite the concentration of players in North America, pneumatic equipment manufacturers are primarily concentrated in Asian countries, mostly China. Focus on energy efficiency and increased penetration of automation are the key factors driving the market for pneumatic equipment in the APEJ region. The Chinese and Indian manufacturing sector is exhibiting robust growth in the region. The manufacturers have inclined towards automation combined with the use of pneumatic equipment for increased efficiency and productivity. The inexpensive labor and the new labor laws have also supported the manufacturing industry, providing a large market for pneumatic equipment in the region. Apart from APEJ, North America and Europe are also anticipated to depict growth in the upcoming year in the pneumatic equipment market. Some of the key market players in pneumatic equipment market are AVENTICS, Festo, Parker Hannifin, Ross Controls, SMC, Butech, Camozzi, Clippard, Emerson ASCO, Janatics, Mindman, Siemens and other prominent players.

