Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Expected to Rise Steadily throughout 2025

Surge in online shopping and innovation in compression products are trending the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Military and sports are the experimentation fields for inventive research in the textile industry. The military, sportswear and other sports products are a part of the textile business, which have brought about market enhancement for fiber materials and have also possessed the capacity to redesign textile science and innovation to a level that has progressed towards becoming in line with other cutting edge modern standards.

Great advancements in textile and nanotechnology and the growth of the overall sector are helped by the way that there has been an increase in demand for performance features in mainstream fashion. For instance, nanotechnology has genuine business potential in the textile industry. Nanotechnology can provide fabrics with high durability on the grounds that nano-particles have an expansive surface range to volume proportion and high surface vitality, subsequently displaying better affinity for fabrics and leading to an increase in durability as a function.

The electronic business is developing as there are numerous new advancements in the pipeline; for example, excellent chips, adaptability and compactness of the product. Pneumatic compression treatment devices makers are concentrating on devices portability. For instance, DJO Global, Inc. has launched Venapro portable device that is easy to use and fix, to help prevent post-operative DVT. The other device is Venowave potable device used on the leg to treat post-operative DVT.

Online shopping is convenient and by far most of online stores offer products at costs that are much lower than physical stores. Online entrepreneurs comprehend this and generally decrease their net revenue to acquire more clients. Most physical stores have a limited variety of products. Because of the increasing benefits of online shopping, e-commerce has become very popular among buyers and is a highly profitable distribution channel.

Pneumatic compression sleeve segment to reach maximum market value in the global pneumatic compression therapy market

In terms of value, the pneumatic compression sleeve segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global pneumatic compression therapy market during the forecast period and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period with a market value of more than US$ 200 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 50% in 2017. The pneumatic compression sleeve segment will record a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. On the other hand the segmented pneumatic compression pumps segment by product type is expected to grab more than 30% market share in the year 2017, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected period.

Pneumatic Compression Therapy: Global Market Overview

The global pneumatic compression therapy market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of value during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 670 Mn by 2025 end. The global market represents absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 25 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of more than US$ 250 Mn between 2017 and 2025.