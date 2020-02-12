Plywood Market Development Status Along With Future Trend To 2024

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “ Global Plywood Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

The key players in the Plywood market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Outline of Plywood Market : Plywood is a sheet material manufactured from thin layers or “plies” of wood veneer that are glued together with adjacent layers having their wood grain rotated up to 90 degrees to one another. Plywood has been one of the most recognized and trusted wood building products for decades. Manufactured from thin sheets of cross-laminated veneer and bonded under heat and pressure with strong adhesives, plywood panels have superior dimensional stability and an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and are highly resistant to impacts, chemicals, and changes in environmental temperature and humidity.

Plywood Market Top Key Competitors:

UPM

SVEZA

Georgia-Pacific

Samkotimber

West Fraser

Greenply Industries

Boise Cascade

Rimbunan Hijau

Samling

Syktyvkar plywood mill

Plum Creek Timber Company

Swanson Group

Potlatch Corporation

Roseburg

Demidovo plywood mill

Columbia Forest Products

Penghong

Xingang

DeHua

Shengyang

Happy Group

Hunan Fuxiang

King Coconut

Fengling

Jinqiu

Luli

Guangzhou Weizheng

Ganli

Based on end users/applications:

Furniture industry

Interior decoration

Engineering and construction

Others

Based on Product Type:

Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Tropical Plywood

Aircraft Plywood

Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)

Flexible Plywood

Marine Plywood

Other Types

Geographically, this Plywood Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

