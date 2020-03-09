Plenoptic Camera Market Revenue Analysis, Growth Rate, Size, Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The global Plenoptic Camera Market was valued at USD 785.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,108.5 million by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 18.4%. A plenoptic camera, also known as light field camera is a specialized device used to capture the detailed information about the light originating from the image captured. One of the major factors driving the plenoptic camera market is the growing travel industry. The global tourism industry has been valued in billions and contributes close to 10% of the global GDP. Although, these cameras are not much popular in the consumer sector, it has a decent presence in the enterprise and industrial verticals.

Key Players

The key players in the plenoptic camera market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Lytro Inc (US), Apple Inc. (US), Pelican Imaging Corp. (US), Rebellion Photonics Inc. (US), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc (Japan), OTOY Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the plenoptic camera market.

Plenoptic Camera Market Segmentation:

The global plenoptic camera market is segmented into product, application, and region.

By product, the market is segmented into standard plenoptic camera, focused plenoptic camera, and coded aperture camera.

By application, the market is segmented into consumers, enterprises, and industrial.

By region, the plenoptic camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The market for Plenoptic camera is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Plenoptic camera market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Among the regions mentioned above, Asia-Pacific holds the market dominance owing to the presence of major players such as Sony Corporation, Canon, and Panasonic Corporatiopn. Apart from these, the demand of high resolution, high-focus cameras is increasing which is further creating the need of plenoptic cameras. On the other hand, North America region due to high per capita income, and high expenditure on tourism holds the second position in the plenoptica camera market. however, Euorpe on the other hand possess a rich concentartion onf industries and travel industry. The high GDP of European countries is further boosting the market growth of plenoptic cameras.

