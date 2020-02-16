Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025”

Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market 2019

A Platform supply vessel (PSV) is a ship specially designed to supply offshore oil and gas platforms. These ships range from 50 to 100 meters in length and accomplish a variety of tasks. The primary function for most of these vessels is logistic support and transportation of goods, tools, equipment and personnel to and from offshore oil platforms and other offshore structures. In the recent years a new generation of Platform Supply Vessel entered the market, usually equipped with Class 1 or Class 2 Dynamic Positioning System.

Scope of the Report:

Generally, PSV provide support services to offshore drilling (rigs), pipe laying and oil producing assets (production platforms and FPSOs) utilized in E&P activities. It follows then that demand in the PSV market is driven primarily by the underlying demand for oil.

In the short term, oil prices cannot quickly rebounded, and the entire PSV industry will keep this downturn development, reducing costs through layoffs and wage cuts can help companies ride out the storm to some extent; but it is difficult to enhance the company’s competitiveness in the long-term point of view. Appropriate fund-raising or investment will lead to a rapid expansion, in the current environment, decisive acquisitions can quickly enhance corporate brand, and when oil and gas prices rebound, investors will get a huge reward.

The worldwide market for Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 3500 million US$ in 2024, from 3440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

COSCO Shipping

Vard Group

Xiamen Shipbuilding

Nam Cheong

VT Halter Marine

Americasn SB

Damen

SINOPACIFIC

Shipyard DeHoop

Wuchang Shipbuilding

BAE Systems

Ulstein Verft

Bollinger Shipyards

Bordelon Marine SB

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Remontowa

Harvey Shipyards

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PSV < 3000 DWT

PSV > 3000 DWT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas Production

Offshore Construction

Military

Others

